Former UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jon Jones was quick to congratulate Khabib Nurmagomedov on a great career after the latter announced his retirement. Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Justin Gaethje in the second round of the UFC 254 main event thus improving to 13-0 in UFC and to 29-0 in his MMA career.

I want to congratulate Khabib for an outstanding career. I know he made his father along with millions of fans around the world incredibly proud today. May God continue to bless him on his journey. — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2020

However Jon Jones, it seems, does not share Khabib’s sentiment on him being the number one pound for pound fighter in the world.

In a series of tweets following his good wishes, Jon Jones hinted that he remained the number one pound for pound fighter in the world.

Definitely a powerful moment, but my logic is definitely not clouded. — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2020

Until I take that heavily crown, I grant you the spot. 🤙🏾 Enjoy Champ — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2020

Jon Jones also drew attention to the fact that he has had way more world title wins than Khabib.

15 world titles, numbers don’t lie. — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2020

Jon Jones, incidentally, is the only fighter other than Khabib Nurmagomedov who can boast of being - for all intents and purposes - undefeated. Jon Jones suffered his only loss early on in his career in the form of a controversial disqualification against Matt Hamill which many believe was unfair to the former Light Heavyweight champion.

Jon Jones without an opponent for his next UFC fight

Jon Jones had announced his retirement from the Light Heavyweight division earlier in the year.

Jones mentioned that he wanted to go up the ladder in the weight class and ply his trade in the UFC heavyweight division, a move which seemed like a logical step for the former champion.

While speculation abounds with potential fights against Francis Ngannou or Stipe Miocic available, there are no fights confirmed for Jones as yet.

His social media war with Israel Adesanya has also drawn a lot of attention but it seems that Israel may now have to rematch Robert Whittaker.