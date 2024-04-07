While on his UFC hiatus, Jon Jones is again in legal trouble. Elsewhere, Brendan Allen's win over Chris Curtis gets marred with severe accusations.

Catch up with today's top combat sports updates with Sportskeeda's MMA News Roundup.

Jon Jones may have broken a UFC Anti-Doping Policy rule

Jon Jones is accused of violence yet again.

The reigning UFC heavyweight champion stands accused of assaulting and threatening to kill an agent representing UFC's new anti-doping program partner DFSI (Drug Free Sport International). First reported by ABQ RAW, Jones issued death threats and briefly took away her phone while in a state of intoxication when the agent arrived at his house for a sample.

In doing so, Jones may have broken a promotional policy on top of breaking the law of the land. According to a tweet by Aaron Bronsteter, he may have violated Section 2.5.1 of the UFC's Anti-Doping Policy which says any attempts to interfere with the drug testing process will be considered as "tampering" which is a policy violation.

Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis scorecard trashed by fans

The UFC Vegas 90 main event ended with Brendan Allen being declared the winner via split decision (49-46, 48-47, 47-48). A section of fans as well as some fighters protested in uproar against the scorecard, as they believed Curtis had done enough to get the win.

While some like Belal Muhammad and Dustin Poirier praised the fight, others, such as Marvin Vettori and Terrance McKinney disagreed with the result. 'The Italian Dream' said, "Don't agree with it." McKinney wrote, "You don't get a title shot after a robbery" after Allen called out Dricus du Plessis.

One fan said, "Drug test the judges", while another wrote, "Crazy scorecard. This is a mess."

Manager gives update on Chris Curtis' injury

In the final seconds of the fifth round of his fight against Brendan Allen, Chris Curtis was overwhelmed with pain from an injury he suffered earlier in the fight. After Allen was declared the winner, Curtis was carried away from the octagon on a stretcher.

Alex Behunin later reported that according to Curtis' manager Lance Spaude, 'The Action Man' tore his hamstring in the fight. He had injured it in the second round, but putting further pressure on the leg for the next three rounds "severely aggravated" it.

Despite the injury, Curtis fought in a manner that almost got his hands raised, that too while being "out of shape and under-prepared" according to Sean Strickland.

