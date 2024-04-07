Jon Jones may have violated one UFC Anti-Doping Policy in alleged drug test drama where he's accused of threatening an agent

Former UFC light heavyweight champion and reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is accused of assaulting and threatening to kill an individual representing the UFC's new anti-doping partner, DFSI (Drug Free Sport International).

First reported by ABQ RAW, the accuser claimed that Jones seemed extremely intoxicated, issued death threats, and briefly took away the DCO's (Doping Control Officer) mobile phone.

As reported by MMA Fighting, a female named Crystal Martinez, and a male tester (Jerome Romero, as per Sky News) visited the UFC megastar's house in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA, on March 30, 2024. Martinez explained that after initially being cooperative, Jones threatened to sue them and didn't provide a urine sample when he first headed away with Romero to deliver the test.

Martinez alleged that 'Bones' grabbed her phone and started recording them. She indicated that Jones utilized profanities, criticized them for coming to his house, and warned that people who come to his house get killed. Fortunately, the situation de-escalated and his urine sample was collected by Romero.

As per Sportsnet's Aaron Bronsteter, Jon Jones may have violated Section 2.5.1 of the UFC's Anti-Doping Policy. The section's provisions imply that intentionally interfering/attempting to interfere, providing fraudulent information to the UFC/DCO, or intimidating/attempting to intimidate a DCO would be seen as an act of tampering/attempted tampering (a policy violation).

UFC champion Jon Jones responds after assault allegations by DCO

Crystal Martinez has reportedly accused Jon Jones of assault and threatening to kill her. Officers spoke to Jones over the phone on Saturday (April 6, 2024). Additionally, given the summons issued, 'Bones' must appear in court, as he's been charged with assault and interfering with communications (as he allegedly took Martinez's phone). Jones hasn't been arrested yet.

Moreover, Martinez had texted her boss, Pierson Laughlin, about the incident. She later filed an internal report with the DFSI, filed a police report on April 5, 2024, and also met police officers in far northeast Albuquerque.

Martinez further insinuated that Laughlin tried to dissuade her from filing charges against 'Bones.' Besides, her male co-worker has supposedly refused to file charges fearing possible repercussions.

For his part, Jon Jones posted an Instagram video, which is believed to comprise his security camera footage. The video shows him high-fiving an individual, believed to be Martinez, and escorting her and Romero off his property.

In the statement in his post, Jones asserted that he was celebrating a friend's birthday party at home. 'Bones' accused the DCO officer, of "unprofessionalism" and of violating HIPAA laws.

Jones, who's had a history of run-ins with the law, admitted to being frustrated and using profanities, but he feels their meeting ended cordially and that he didn't threaten/hurt anyone. The case is under investigation, and fans can expect additional details to unravel soon. The 36-year-old 'Bones' is expected to defend his UFC heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic this year (2024).

Check out the video posted by Jon Jones below:

