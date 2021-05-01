Jon Jones promises to 'break' Francis Ngannou if the UFC heavyweight champion fails to knock him out in potential fight

Jon Jones has tweeted out an ominous warning to UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. "Bones" said that if their matchup comes to fruition, "Bones" is prepared to dismantle the Cameroon native.

In his last five UFC outings, Francis Ngannou has caught his opponents flush with his heavy haymakers. "The Predator" is widely regarded as the hardest-hitting fighter on the UFC roster.

But former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones isn't wary of Francis Ngannou's distinctive raw strength. The pound-for-pound No. 2 fighter is ready to 'break' Ngannou in their highly-anticipated potential clash. It appears that "Bones" will try to take the bout to a distance and wear out Francis Ngannonu.

"Pray you knock me out because if you don’t I’m going to break you, and that’s a promise @francis_ngannou," wrote Jon Jones.

Pray you knock me out because if you don’t I’m going to break you, and that’s a promise @francis_ngannou — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 1, 2021

Jon Jones lined up 26 victories during his dominant run in the light heavyweight division. The Albuquerque, New Mexico native has never been finished inside the UFC cage. If the promotion presents him with the right contract, Jones is prepared to display his mental grit in the heavyweight bracket as well.

"Oh you know what’s inside of me @francis_ngannou you’ve never seen me quit," wrote Jon Jones.

Oh you know what’s inside of me @francis_ngannou you’ve never seen me quit — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 1, 2021

Jon Jones was last seen in the UFC octagon against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. Following a unanimous decision victory, Jones vacated the 205-lbs throne in May 2020. According to several reports, Jones had a conflict with the UFC brass over his compensation.

UFC president Dana White stated that Jones was demanding a preposterous amount ($30 million) to fight again. Although Jones has refuted these claims, the 26-1 record holder is yet to agree new terms with the promotion.

Advertisement

Francis Ngannou believes Jon Jones has lost the motivation to compete

Francis Ngannou was welcomed through a grand reception upon his arrival in Cameroon this week. A large convoy followed Ngannou who paraded with his championship belt in his native town.

Francis Ngannou's quintessential rags-to-riches story has motivated Jon Jones to return to competition.

Advertisement

Jones' backhanded remarks urged a strong response from Francis Ngannou. The Nigerian-born fighter believes Jones has already been defeated if he is seeking motivation to fight "The Predator."

"I shouldn’t have to motivate you Jonny...if it’s not in you already you’ve already lost. I know my motivation," wrote Francis Ngannou.

I shouldn’t have to motivate you Jonny...if it’s not in you already you’ve already lost. I know my motivation 🌍 https://t.co/YzPZgimlWR — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 30, 2021