Matching Jon Jones up against the top 5 UFC heavyweights

Jon Jones began his journey as a professional mixed martial artist in 2008. He signed with the UFC in August of the same year. In his first fight at UFC 87, he defeated André Gusmão.

At just 21 years of age, Jones defeated UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar. Apart from a single disqualification loss, his momentum did not slow down. In 2011, Jon Jones became the UFC light heavyweight champion after defeating Mauricio Rua.

He has defended his title a total of eleven times. However, run-ins with the law and suspensions have marred his otherwise immaculate championship run. The two-time champion was stripped of his belt once in April 2015, then in 2016 and again in 2017. Jon Jones made his last title defense in February 2020 against Dominick Reyes.

In August of the same year, he relinquished the title and announced his move to heavyweight. Since then, he has teased fans with short training clips.

On September 24, 2021, Jon Jones' fight with Alexander Gustafsson was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. Former welterweight and middleweight champion George St-Pierre was inducted as well.

Speaking to the press after the event, the 34-year-old sounded optimistic about his return to the octagon. He also spoke about his consistent training and plans to go up to 270lbs before cutting to 265lbs. Jones further stated he would like to fight the winner of Ngannou vs. Gane in 2022. Regarding the potential bout, 'Bones' also revealed that negotiations with the UFC were going well.

However, things turned grim when news of Jones' arrest came mere hours after the induction. He was charged with domestic violence, misdemeanor and felony. The former champion is out on bail and is due to appear in court on October 26, 2021. On September 28, he posted an Instagram story of himself working out, where he wrote:

“Turn this nightmare into the best thing to ever happen in my life.”

It seems the former champion is still hopeful about his return. When that happens, it'll likely be against one of the best heavyweights in the UFC. On that note, here's how he matches up against the top 5.

#5. Jon Jones vs. Curtis Blaydes

Curtis 'Razor' Blaydes is currently among the best heavyweights in the UFC. An established wrestler and NJCAA national champion, Blaydes signed with the UFC in 2016. He is currently 15-3-1, losing only to Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis. Ngannou spoiled his debut and TKO'd 'Razor' in their rematch. His latest victory was against Jairzinho Rozenstruik on 26 September 2021.

The 30-year-old could present some problems for Jon Jones. Apart from his impressive wrestling, he has heavy hands. He is also technical and does not swing for the fences.

The Illinois native is always looking for an opening to take his opponents down. Jon Jones is himself a prolific wrestler and striker. A match between the two would be a great clash of similar styles.

