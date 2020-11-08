Jon Jones has taken a sly dig at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s fans after calling Glover Teixeira the 'new GOAT’ following the conclusion of the UFC Vegas 13 main event.

Glovers the new goat — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 8, 2020

Glover Texeira choked out opponent Thiago Santos in the 3rd round after putting on a grappling masterclass.

While Santos landed some heavy strikes to start the fight and hurt his opponent, Texeira showcased his superior wrestling and BJJ in the first round by taking the fight to the mat and landing heavy ground and pound.

The second round was more of the same with Glover almost choking out Santos, only for time to run out. He then finished the fight in the third round after utilizing his grappling again to save him from getting knocked out, before locking in the rear naked choke.

Jon Jones tweet was, of course, alluding to his Twitter battle with Khabib’s fans following the latter's UFC 254 retirement after choking out Justin Gaethje.

Many fans proclaimed Khabib as the GOAT in MMA following his dominant win that saw him bow out with a 29-0 record. However Jones, who has an unparalleled resume in the UFC, took exception to that.

Unanimous decision over last minute replacement Al Iaquinta to become champion🤷🏾‍♂️ Conor McGregor is the only opponent he’s ever had that the general public actually knew. Catapulted my man to becoming the best ever, this is hilarious — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 27, 2020

Khabib had called out Dana White to ensure that he ended up at the top of the UFC pound-for-pound rankings after the fight, an action which irked Jon Jones.

And while many alluded to Khabib’s undefeated career, Jon Jones claimed that he had a better resume of scalps compared to the Dagestani grappler.

Vs a 23-year-old beating Shogun? Logic over emotion people 🧠 https://t.co/PONGEkvpS5 — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 27, 2020

Back when I only had four championships, this is what you call elite competition pic.twitter.com/rMCieGLcqX — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 29, 2020

Jon Jones, for all intents and purposes, is also undefeated with the only stain on his career being a DQ loss to Matt Hamil in 2009 due to a rule which many UFC analysts have highly criticized.

This latest tweet from Jon Jones about Glover Teixeira suggests that he is not yet over the debate - or goading the reactionary fans who put Khabib ahead of him in the GOAT argument.

Jon Jones weighing his options for heavyweight debut

Earlier in the year, Jon Jones had relinquished his LHW crown after deciding to move up to the heavyweight division.

Pole Jan Blachowicz would then go on to win the title and is scheduled to defend it against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

While Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou have both been linked with welcoming Jones to the heavyweight division, no fight has materialized yet.