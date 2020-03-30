Jorge Masvidal also throws in his name for a place at UFC 249

Jorge Masvidal is also willing to fight at UFC 249.

'Gamebred' has thrown in his name into the hat along with Donald Cerrone and Vicente Luque.

Jorge Masvidal

In a shocking turn of events, it has been reported that Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently stuck in Russia, where he had initially traveled a few days back to complete his training camp for his UFC 249 bout against Tony Ferguson.

With Russia shutting down its borders, 'The Eagle' will reportedly not be able to make his way back into the US, as Ferguson is rumored to be facing a new opponent in the form of Justin Gaethje at UFC 249.

However, several notable fighters from the UFC roster including Donald Cerrone, Gilbert Burns, and Vicente Luque have offered to step up to the plate for UFC 249. Another household name who has also claimed that he wants a spot at the April 18th pay-per-view is non-other than Jorge Masvidal.

Jorge Masvidal willing to step up for UFC 249

Jorge Masvidal was last seen in Octagon competition back at UFC 244 when he defeated Nate Diaz in a rather controversial manner to become the inaugural BMF Champion in history.

Masvidal, who is currently on the back of an amazing 2019, is likely to make his return to the Octagon in 2020, most likely in a UFC Welterweight Championship bout against reigning champ Kamaru Usman.

However, with the Lightweight Title bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson reportedly off for the fifth time, 'Gamebred' has taken to social media and has claimed that he is willing to step up for UFC 249.

Here is what Masvidal tweeted:

April 18 I’m free #theresurrection — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 30, 2020

What's next for UFC 249?

UFC 249 is still scheduled for April 18th but as of now, an official location has not been decided for the event. It also remains to be seen if the rumored fight between Gaethje and Ferguson will be made official anytime soon or not.