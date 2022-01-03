"This is inaccurate" - Jorge Masvidal and his manager correct Kevin Lee's claim that he'll be first fighter to be paid in Bitcoin

Jorge Masvidal and his manager have refuted Kevin Lee's claim that he will be the first fighter to be paid in Bitcoin.

In fact, Masvidal claims he was the first to pay his fighters using the cryptocurrency. The No.6-ranked UFC welterweight re-posted an Instagram story from Malki Kawa, who represents 'Gamebred'. The post read:

"This is inaccurate. @gamebredfighter paid 3 fighters in Bitcoin at the first @gamebredfdc card."

Jorge Masvidal's Instagram story refuting Kevin Lee's statement

That assertion is backed up by an article published by nasdaq.com, in which they explained the details behind Masvidal's Gambred FC promotion. According to the article, the Miami native used Bitcoin to pay some of the fighters who competed in his bare-knuckle organization.

"UFC Legend Jorge Masvidal's bare-knuckle MMA promotion 'Gamebred' Fighting Championship has partnered with Legacy records to award fighters with Bitcoin."

As of right now, Bitcoin stands at a price of over $47,000. Most experts say that it's the online coin of the future and will replace money in all online transactions.

Masvidal has not seen the inside of the octagon since his second title fight with Kamaru Usman at UFC 261 last April. However, he has hinted at a return in early March.

Who might Jorge Masvidal fight in March?

After Jorge Masvidal hinted at a return to action in the coming months, the obvious question is who could he fight?. There are a slew of names that the Miami native could potentially face in March, including Colby Covington and Leon Edwards.

'Chaos' is the most likely choice for the No.6 ranked welterweight, as they have a bitter history. Moreover, a fight with 'Rocky' is unlikely because the No.3-ranked contender has a legitimate claim to fight for the title next

An unlikely but spoke about matchup is a boxing bout with Jake Paul, who has called out many UFC fighters in the wake of his recent victory over Tyron Woodley. 'Gamebred' was in attendance for that clash on December 18.

The YouTube star offered the Miami native five million dollars to fight him, an offer Masvidal regarded as a "chump change." UFC president Dana White has also shut the door on the possibility of his promotion allowing Masvidal to venture to the squared circle for a fight with 'The Problem Child'.

