Josh Emmett and 4 other UFC knockout artists who are one-trick ponies

As the pinnacle of MMA, the UFC is home to the most well-rounded fighters in all of combat sports. There are phenoms like Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski, who are skilled at every single aspect of mixed martial arts, just as capable of outwrestling, outstriking, and outgrappling anyone they face.

Then, there are the specialists, who are so freakishly skilled at one particular style of fighting and competent at all others that they, too, dominate their foes. These are the likes of kickboxers extraordinaire Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya. But what of the strikers who aren't as crisped or as skilled?

These are the strikers who are not only one-dimensional but have one tool within that singular dimension that they frequently resort to because there is little else they rely on a big punch.

#5. Shane Carwin, former UFC interim heavyweight champion

Former UFC interim heavyweight champion Shane Carwin is best remembered for almost unifying the titles with then undisputed champion Brock Lesnar, who he beat within an inch of defeat. While there was some variety to Carwin's game in his pre-UFC days, everything changed when he signed with the promotion.

His top-tier wrestling skills were abandoned, as he lacked the cardio to use them consistently. However, what he had in spades was knockout power, especially in his right hand, which became his weapon of choice. In the UFC, several of his foes fell victim to his right hand, like Christian Wellisch and Gabriel Gonzaga.

Check out Shane Carwin knocking out Christian Wellisch:

It was enough to carry him along an undefeated stretch in the shallow waters of the heavyweight division. Still, after back-to-back losses to Lesnar and future champion Junior dos Santos, he found his limit. Complications with various injuries, especially surrounding his knee and back then, led to his retirement.

#4. Dan Henderson, former UFC middleweight/light heavyweight

Dan Henderson wasn't always a one-trick pony. During his PRIDE days, he possessed one of the finest wrestling skill sets the sport had ever seen. After all, he was a former Olympian and World Cup silver medalist. However, it was his discovery of knockout power that changed everything.

In particular, Henderson realized that he had the touch of death in his right hand. The overhand right, the 'H-Bomb,' became his money-making punch. With his newfound striking skills and wrestling, he became the first and only two-division PRIDE champion, capturing titles at middleweight and light heavyweight.

Check out Dan Henderson knocking out Michael Bisping:

However, as Henderson aged and his mobility deteriorated, so too did his wrestling. Instead, he hyper-focused on his right hand and built the latter half of his career around his ability to find an opening for his overhand right. He became known for it and nothing else until he retired in 2016.

#3. Roy Nelson, former UFC heavyweight

The UFC heavyweight division has always had heavy-handed fighters. But when Roy Nelson was around, there were true nuclear threats that comprised not just him but Mark Hunt, Shane Carwin, and others. Though among that class of knockout artists, no one was as limited as Roy Nelson.

He was outrageously powerful but had nothing beyond an overhand right. Despite all of the hype behind his Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills, just five of his 24 career wins have come by way of submission. And only four of those were due to grappling, as the other one was a submission to strikes.

Check out Roy Nelson knocking out Dave Herman:

Worse still, all of his submission wins occurred in his first six fights on the regional scene. In the UFC, seven of his eight wins were by knockout, while all of his 10 losses in the promotion were due to how severely limited he was. All he had was a right hand, and eventually, his opponents learned to avoid it.

#2. Derrick Lewis, UFC heavyweight

Derrick Lewis is the all-time leader in knockouts in the UFC. Unfortunately, he doesn't have much variety. He is a patient counterpuncher who waits for his opponents to lunge into his right hand. Ideally, he'd be able to land overhand rights all day. But sometimes, he must vary and use a right-handed uppercut.

Unless he is facing someone who does not belong in the top 10, Lewis struggles to get much of anything else going. He is exceptionally powerful, probably more powerful than anyone not named Francis Ngannou, but he is an easy read because his only real weapon is his right hand.

Check out Derrick Lewis knocking out Alexander Volkov:

On occasion, he attempts poorly set-up jumping switch kicks but rarely ever lands them. Most of his wins have come by detonating that right hand, as anyone would struggle to name a knockout he has scored without it, besides his previous flying knee against Marcos Rogério de Lima.

#1. Josh Emmett, UFC featherweight

Josh Emmett is Team Alpha Male's latest attempt at finding championship success. So, just like virtually all TAM fighters, Emmett is a wrestler with an explosive double-leg takedown and overhand right. But he doesn't often resort to his wrestling skills, having fallen in love with his power.

Truth be told, he hits harder than any other 145-pounder in the world. Even Ilia Topuria was wary of that. But the TAM standout does little else besides lunging forward and swinging. When he lands, the results are often devastating. Bryce Mitchell can attest to that.

Check out Josh Emmett knocking out Bryce Mitchell:

But a lot of the time, Emmett swings and misses. He telegraphs his intent, and it is easy to prepare for him when it is obvious that all he will attempt is the right hand. So, he has racked up more decisions than he would have liked.