Does Kamaru Usman regret not aiming UFC double championship?

On the first episode of Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman's new podcast Pound 4 Pound, the former asked the latter if he regrets not moving up for a UFC second belt that so many fighters are hell-bent on doing today.

Usman said:

"No, it doesn't sting. It stings that I didn't become a double champion. But it doesn't sting that I didn't go up to fight Israel [Adesanya]. I just genuinely had no desire to be the potential reason why Israel, another Nigerian, was not a UFC champion. I didn't want it... But had it been Sean Strickland, 1000%."

Watch the segment below shared by Championship Rounds:

Heavyweight Jared Anderson arrested a second time in 4 months

Boxer Jared Anderson was reportedly arrested on Thursday on a warrant for allegedly obstructing the police in Huron Township, Michigan, according to court records obtained by ESPN.

The heavyweight contender was previously arrested in Ohio this past November. He was fined $200 and handed a 180-day suspended sentence after pleading no contest to an amended charge of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, while an OVI (operating a vehicle under the influence) charge was dropped. The punishment was contingent on him not committing similar crimes within one year.

Anderson is set to headline a Top Rank Boxing card against Ryad Merhy on April 13 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

David Benavidez has a price in mind for Canelo Alvarez

As the calls for Canelo Alvarez vs. David Benavidez grow louder by the day, the latter believes the Mexican legend has no interest in the fight at all.

Benavidez told ESPN that the delay in getting the matchup done is "frustrating", but if it ever happens, he would like to be paid $5 million for it.

He also said:

"The reason why this fight is not happening is because Canelo doesn't want it to happen, plain and simple... I mean, the money is there, the anticipation from the fight fans is there... I don't need Canelo. I mean, the only reason people fight Canelo is for a payday. I don't care about money."

Caleb Plant made approximately $10 million for fighting Alvarez, while Billy Joe Saunders earned around $8 million.