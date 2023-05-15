Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about Megan Olivi's slip of the tongue, Joe Rogan's silence over the Israel Adesanya issue, and more.

#3. Kanye West's latest outfit takes MMA Twitter by storm

The latest paparazzi pictures of Kanye West with his new wife Bianca Censori have created a stir among MMA fans. The couple was spotted leaving West Hollywood's hotspot diner Cecconi's.

What seemed to be a regular Sunday for the entertainment world turned out to be a talking point for MMA fans. Ye was seen wearing peculiar legwear that resembled the shin pads worn while practicing Muay Thai. Underneath, he was wearing socks but no shoes on his feet. He was also wearing a baggy jacket on top which looked very similar to sauna suits worn for weight cutting.

The UFC world had a field day trolling West. Some fighters such as Belal Muhammad and Derek Brunson chipped in as well.

A fan called him a 'Power Rangers villain', while another called for a Conor McGregor vs. Kanye West showdown.

#2. Megan Olivi apologizes to a UFC champ for a momentary mistake

UFC's fan-favorite reporter Megan Olivi slipped up for a second while interviewing light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker after his UFC Charlotte fight against Anthony Smith. During the conversation, she mistakenly referred to Jamahal Hill as the interim champion of the division, but immediately corrected herself.

In a since-deleted tweet, Hill expressed his offense about the situation. Olivi took to Twitter herself and apologized for the unintended error on her part:

"I immediately corrected myself! I’m so sorry, you know I have nothing but respect for you!"

Hill responded that he did not catch the correction in the first watch and clarified that the matter was settled.

Despite Olivi's genuine apology, MMA Twitter took it upon themselves to hurl insults at her. Hill had to step in and clear the air that they both made mistakes and the issue was sorted.

Jamahal Hill @JamahalH Y’all chill on @MeganOlivi I was getting on a plane a didn’t listen close enough to the clip!!! She made a mistake and immediately corrected herself!! It’s always been nothing but love and respect between us!!! Y’all chill on @MeganOlivi I was getting on a plane a didn’t listen close enough to the clip!!! She made a mistake and immediately corrected herself!! It’s always been nothing but love and respect between us!!!

#1. Fan demands Joe Rogan to voice support for Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya is reportedly being sued by his ex-girlfriend Charlotte Powdrell for half his net worth, according to Sean O'Malley and multiple other sources. Adesanya is among the highest-paid fighters in the UFC and has a current net worth of $4-6 million approximately.

The middleweight champion has never been one to make his private life public. However, some dirty laundry has recently been aired when soccer star Achraf Hakimi's divorce case went viral. 'The Last Stylebender' made some scorching comments about his ex on his social media last month.

In light of the matter, polarizing internet personality and movie producer Tariq Nasheed demanded Joe Rogan speak up in Adesanya's favor. He reminded fans how Adesanya was vocal in defending Rogan when the podcaster was being accused of racism.

Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 @tariqnasheed



How come no one from "that side" is defending Adesanya NOW?



Israel Adesanya Viciously Responds To Ex-Girlfriend Taking Him To Court For Half Of His Money Remember when Israel Adesanya was defending Joe Rogan's anti-Black racism?How come no one from "that side" is defending Adesanya NOW?Israel Adesanya Viciously Responds To Ex-Girlfriend Taking Him To Court For Half Of His Money mmanews.com/news/israel-ad… Remember when Israel Adesanya was defending Joe Rogan's anti-Black racism?How come no one from "that side" is defending Adesanya NOW?Israel Adesanya Viciously Responds To Ex-Girlfriend Taking Him To Court For Half Of His Money mmanews.com/news/israel-ad…

Nasheed is known for his controversial takes on African-American politics.

