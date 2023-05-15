Megan Olivi put forth a quick apology after mistakenly suggesting that Jamahal Hill is the interim UFC light heavyweight champion. Olivi has worked as an MMA analyst and interviewer for over a decade and has established herself as one of the most well-known interviewers in the UFC.

Olivi notably interviewed UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker after his unanimous decision victory over Anthony Smith at UFC Charlotte this past weekend. During the interview, she erroneously insinuated that Hill is the interim champion of the UFC light heavyweight division.

However, she corrected herself right away. As seen in a video snippet later tweeted by Olivi, she stated the following while interviewing Walker:

"You got up, went, talked to Jamahal Hill -- former opponent, now the interim champion of the division, or I should say the champion of the division."

In a now-deleted tweet, Hill seemingly criticized Olivi by writing:

“Interim Champ? @MeganOlivi that’s how you feel?”

Olivi took to Twitter to respond to the UFC light heavyweight kingpin's tweet and alluded to the fact that she immediately corrected herself mid-interview. She tweeted:

"I immediately corrected myself! I’m so sorry, you know I have nothing but respect for you!"

"I immediately corrected myself! I'm so sorry, you know I have nothing but respect for you!"

'Sweet Dreams' replied by indicating that all is well and emphasized that he and Megan Olivi have mutual respect for one another. Hill tweeted:

"@MeganOlivi You did and I didnt catch that the first watch!! It’s always been nothing but respect between us and I appreciate u"

"@MeganOlivi You did and I didnt catch that the first watch!! It's always been nothing but respect between us and I appreciate u"

Jamahal Hill shuts down people criticizing Megan Olivi, addresses next fight

Jamahal Hill has now called on the people lambasting Megan Olivi for the mistake to stop. The striking savant tweeted:

"Y’all chill on @MeganOlivi I was getting on a plane a didn’t listen close enough to the clip!!! She made a mistake and immediately corrected herself!! It’s always been nothing but love and respect between us!!!"

"Y'all chill on @MeganOlivi I was getting on a plane a didn't listen close enough to the clip!!! She made a mistake and immediately corrected herself!! It's always been nothing but love and respect between us!!!"

Reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill captured the title in his most recent fight. Hill defeated Glover Teixeira via unanimous decision to win the vacant title in January. The previous champion Jiri Prochazka had vacated the title in November last year, owing to a serious shoulder injury.

Considering the aforementioned variables at play, the consensus is that Jamahal Hill is likely to defend his title against the returning Jiri Prochazka next. The timeline for Prochazka's comeback was initially said to be 9-12 months.

There's lately been speculation that their fight could transpire at UFC 292 on August 19th. Prochazka's team subsequently revealed that while an August return would be unlikely, he is indeed close to making a comeback.

Speaking to InsideFighting, Hill recently addressed a potential fight against Prochazka and implied that he's still unsure about when it'd materialize. 'Sweet Dreams' stated:

"No it can't be happened [the fight with Prochazka]. I'm hearing that he should be back sooner than normal, but I'm just waiting to see."

Catch Hill's comments below (0:54):

