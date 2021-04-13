Kelvin Gastelum's 3 most brutal UFC finishes

It's incredible to think Kelvin Gastelum isn't even 30-years-old yet. It feels like he's been around for ages. That's not to be said in a disappointing tone, it's to be said in an exciting tone, because it means we've got a host of Kelvin Gastelum classics in our future.

Despite breaking onto the UFC scene in a convincing way and going onto earn an interim UFC middleweight title shot, Gastelum has struggled since 2019 and slid down towards the back end of the division's top-10.

After an incredible Fight of the Year with Israel Adesanya, the 29-year-old fell to two more consecutive losses to Darren Till and Jack Hermansson. A victory over Ian Heinisch at UFC 258 in February brought Gastelum back into the win column. A win over Robert Whittaker on Saturday would bring him back into contention.

UFC Vegas 24: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Robert Whittaker

A fight between Kelvin Gastelum and Robert Whittaker in a UFC main event is two years in the making. The pair were scheduled to headline the UFC 234 pay-per-view a couple of years ago. ‘The Reaper’ was forced to pull out on the day of the title defense after suffering a hernia.

On April 17, the pair will finally stand opposite each other inside the cage. Although the latest event to be held at the UFC Apex was originally set to feature a main event between Whittaker and Brazilian Paulo Costa, the new bout is not too shabby a replacement.

For Gastelum, this represents an opportunity against the top contender in the division, which is something he probably wasn’t expecting given his recent run.

With the build-up this matchup had before and the disappointment from fans when it was canceled, it seems right that we’ll finally witness it. It might not have the same level of interest and excitement as it did two years ago, but ticking it off our middleweight bucket list is long overdue.

Ahead of this weekend’s main event, let’s refresh our memories on Kelvin Gastelum’s abilities inside the octagon. Here are his three most brutal finishes in the UFC.

#3 Kelvin Gastelum vs. Tim Kennedy - UFC 206

UFC 206: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Tim Kennedy

Kelvin Gastelum was the man who sent Tim Kennedy into retirement. It wasn’t a nice farewell for the military man. Gastelum brutally finished him at UFC 206 in 2016.

The meeting with Gastelum was Kennedy’s first fight in over two years. His previous fight had been a TKO loss to Yoel Romero, I think anyone can be forgiven for needing a break after facing a man like ‘Soldier of God’…

Before that, Kennedy was in fine form. He was 18-4 and on a four-fight winning streak which included wins over Michael Bisping, Roger Gracie and Trevor Smith. The loss to Romero that followed slowed his MMA train; the destruction at the hands of Kelvin Gastelum firmly derailed it.

Nothing says welcome back like the vicious shots Gastelum threw his way. On his return to middleweight after having trouble making the limit at welterweight, Gastelum looked at home.

After looking on top for the entire fight, Gastelum capitalized on a slowing and fatigued Kennedy. Given the number of hard shots he ate, it’s amazing Kennedy stayed standing for so long.

The performance was a key one in Kelvin Gastelum's career. It put him on a new track at 185-pounds; the right track.

#2 Kelvin Gastelum vs. Brian Melancon - UFC Fight Night 27

Seven years ago today, Kelvin Gastelum submitted Brian Melancon#UFC

pic.twitter.com/WsBBlNpf5i — Jon Realejo (@BloodyCanvasJon) August 28, 2020

Kelvin Gastelum couldn’t have followed up on his success on The Ultimate Fighter in a better way than this. After taking the TUF season 17 crown with a win against Uriah Hall, Gastelum moved down to welterweight to face Brian Melancon.

It was one of the most dominant performances of his career. Just over two minutes into the opening round, Gastelum rocked Melancon on the feet with a couple of beautiful 1-2’s. Then came a barrage of hooks and uppercuts that sent his opponent to the ground.

The submission that came next happened so fast you’d have been forgiven for blinking and missing it.

Gastelum dropped Melancon! Choke! Done! Happened too fast! #UFCFightNight — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) August 29, 2013

Gastelum's performance against Melancon showed his speed, explosive power and his ability to capitalize on an opponent's poor position and transition fast. The win continued Gastelum’s undefeated start to his MMA career and moved him to 7-0.

The performance was a clear sign we’d be watching and talking about Gastelum as a contender for a long time to come.

#1 Kelvin Gastelum vs. Michael Bisping - UFC Fight Night 122

UFC Fight Night: Bisping v Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum’s knockout of Michael Bisping is not only the most brutal finish of his career, but it’s one of the most brutal finishes in the UFC, full stop.

Bisping, a former UFC middleweight champion, had lost his title to Georges St-Pierre just three weeks prior to his fight with Gastelum. As game as ever, ‘The Count’ made the journey to Shanghai to face one of the UFC’s quickest rising prospects.

The Englishman valiantly stepped in after Gastelum’s original opponent Anderson Silva failed an out-of-competition drug test and was subsequently pulled from the card. Silva might have been glad to have avoided Gastelum that night given how he finished another former champion…

Bisping missed and Gastelum made him pay 😳#UFC244 | BT Sport 1 HD | November 2nd pic.twitter.com/00Z8sA69I9 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 1, 2019

The knockout was brutal, savage, vicious, frightening and just about every other adjective you can think of. After Gastelum slipped his punch, Bisping was rendered unconscious by a head-snapping left hand.

The performance signaled the end of Michael Bisping’s fighting career, but now we get to listen to his brilliant commentary and analysis during UFC events instead. Now that’s something we can thank Kelvin Gastelum for.