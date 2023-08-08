Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we will discuss Cory Sandhagen's injury, the latest status of the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight, and more.

#3. Adult star Kendra Lust voices support for Aljamain Sterling

Adult entertainment star Kendra Lust is an MMA enthusiast and often comments about fighters and upcoming fights.

In one such instance, she took to Twitter to comment on Aljamain Sterling's insanely ripped physique. While training, the bantamweight champion shared bare-bodied pictures of himself, looking extremely shredded and toned.

Lust predicted that 'Funk Master' would prove trouble for opponent Sean O'Malley at UFC 292.

She followed it up with another prediction, claiming that the TD Garden Arena crowd might break into a 'You Can't Wrestle' chant to boo O'Malley against Sterling. The slogan was originally coined by WWE fans to troll John Cena during his rise to the top, as they felt he compensated for his lack of skills with charisma.

Kendra Lust™ @KendraLust @funkmasterMMA @jakefinemedia I feel like the wwe chant is gonna start … you can’t wrestle lol

Aljamain Sterling faces Sean O'Malley at UFC 292 on August 19, 2023, at TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

#2. Cory Sandhagen fought Rob Font with one arm

Cory Sandhagen proved he was as tough as they come by fighting Rob Font with one functional arm at UFC Nashville.

After referring to the injury in the post-fight octagon interview, 'Sandman' confirmed on Instagram that he fully tore his tricep in the first round. He could not strike with the arm for the rest of the fight but still managed to go all five rounds and secure a unanimous decision win.

Sandhagen later revealed on The MMA Hour that he will undergo surgery on Thursday and will need to take full six months to recover. Henry Cejudo has taken this opportunity to call for the next shot at the bantamweight title.

Both he and Aljamain Sterling have criticized the lack of excitement in Sandhagen's game plan. However, it is evidently clear why he had to rely on his wrestling.

#1. Conor McGregor says the UFC is no longer interested in the Michael Chandler fight

Conor McGregor went on a tweeting spree on Tuesday early morning, in which he called for a rematch against Floyd Mayweather and dismissed a fight against Michael Chandler, among other things.

He nonchalantly claimed that the UFC is no longer interested in booking him against Chandler due to the availability of many other options. However, he said he was up to fight anybody.

"I’ll do it if they want, no problem. I don’t think they want him no more though. There are loads of juicy fights around and my return date is my return date. I never gave a fu*k about who it was. Ever! I’ll fight anyone. I’ll even fly them to me, ask [Paul] Malinaggi. Flown in and bet around."

Chandler retorted with a cold prediction for their fight.

Michael Chandler @MikeChandlerMMA Second round KO. Break his will in the first. Finish in the second.

Ever since Justin Gaethje became the new BMF champion, McGregor has been eyeing a fight for the belt and kindling a feud with 'The Highlight'.