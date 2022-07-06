Kenny Florian casts his prediction for Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev 

Former UFC featherweight Kenny Florian has given his prediction for the upcoming lightweight bout between Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev.

'Ataman' began his UFC career in 2019 but made a disastrous start, losing his first bout via TKO. The Kazakhstani-born fighter has turned his misfortune around though, amassing a seriously impressive five-fight winning run. In fact, the last four performances from Fiziev have earned him either a Performance or Fight of the Night bonus. His latest performance in December 2021 was a stunning spinning wheel kick KO victory over Brad Riddell.

Dos Anjos, a veteran of the sport and former lightweight champion, looks back to his best. He has put a mixed 1-4 record through 2018-2020 behind him, earning back-to-back victories that have seen him climb to No.7 in the 155lbs division.

On the latest episode of the Anik & Florian Podcast, Kenny Florian gave his breakdown of the fight:

"This is an interesting one. I think that [Rafael] dos Anjos has some value here. I think [Rafael] Fiziev is a fantastic striker and I think he's a little bit sharper and faster than dos Anjos. If the fight stays on the feet, I think Fiziev wins this one, but I think people forget dos Anjos does have the ability, especially at 155lbs to get you up against the cage, fight smart and grind out a win."

Rafael Fiziev and Rafael dos Anjos were due to face each other twice, before a visa issue and COVID-19 prevented Fiziev from fighting. Now, rescheduled for a third time, the pair will face off at UFC on ESPN: dos Anjos vs. Fiziev on July 9, 2022.

Rafael Fiziev believes Khabib Nurmagomedov could still beat anyone in the lightweight division

Ahead of his July 9 clash with Rafael dos Anjos, 'Ataman' has given his thoughts on the former king of the division, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

'The Eagle' retired from competition in 2020 with an undefeated record of 29-0. The former champion defended the 155lbs title three times before hanging up his gloves. Nurmagomedov wasn't completely done with MMA, however, as he is often still pictured in the octagon in the corner of fighters he coaches, such as Islam Makhachev. The 33-year-old also owns his own MMA promotion, Eagle FC.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, the No.10-ranked lightweight admitted that if Nurmagomedov came out of retirement, he'd still find success in the octagon:

"I think Khabib [Nurmagomedov], he still have the power. He still can fight and can still beat everyone. But for him I dont think it's like it before because his father is no longer with him... If he really has a chance to come back and fight again, he can I think for sure. How old is he, 33 years old? Still he can fight a couple of times with good power."

The latest UFC rankings see Rafael Fiziev at a career-high No.10. A win over the No.7-ranked dos Anjos is certain to make him a real contender in the division.

