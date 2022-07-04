Khabib Nurmagomedov can still beat everyone in the lightweight division despite retirement, says Rafael Fiziev

Rafael Fiziev believes Khabib Nurmagomedov is still good enough to dominate the 155lb division. 'The Eagle' retired from the UFC in 2020 with an undefeated professional record of 29-0.

'Ataman' is making a name for himself in the lightweight division. Now ranked No.10, Fiziev has amassed an impressive five-fight winning streak. The 29-year-old's last four octagon appearances have earned him either Performance or Fight of the Night bonuses too.

Speaking on Sportskeeda MMA's YouTube channel, Rafael Fiziev discussed Khabib Nurmagomedov's abilites and whether he would still be able to compete in the UFC:

"I think Khabib [Nurmagomedov], he still have the power. He still can fight and can still beat everyone. But for him I dont think it's like it before because his father is no longer with him... If he really has a chance to come back and fight again, he can I think for sure. How old is he, 33-years-old? Still he can fight a couple of times with good power."

Rafael Fiziev will face Rafael dos Anjos on July 9. The bout has been booked twice before, but visa issues and COVID-19 prevented Fiziev from competing.

'RDA' is the No.7-ranked lightweight and is on a two-fight win streak. A win for 'Ataman' would cement him firmly as a real contender in the 155lb division.

Watch Rafael Fiziev's interview here:

Tony Ferguson on fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov

Many fans shudder at the thought of Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov. The match-up has been referred to as the most cursed in MMA history. They were set to face each other five times, but multiple freak occurrences prevented them from ever meeting in the octagon.

'El Cucuy' has campaigned for himself and 'The Eagle' to be coaches on the new season of The Ultimate Fighter. It is customary for the two coaches to fight at the end of the competition.

'The Eagle's retirement hasn't dampened Ferguson's spirits. He recently revealed to Helen Yee that he believes Nurmagomedov's late father wanted the pair to fight:

“My next fight’s gonna be against Khabib. I’m gonna pull that son of a b***h, that cake-eater motherf****r. The idea is to go on TUF and coach. Like I said, you can’t sandbag forever. I took four fights, opportunities to go out there, demonstrate to the UFC that I’m a go-getter. Win or lose, it was just gonna be an opportunity for Khabib to have film. If you’re gonna have film, why aren’t you gonna take the fight? Your pops was the only one that said that this was the fight that you wanted.”

'El Cucuy's four-fight skid hasn't appeared to distract the American from his ultimate goal of facing off against his long-time rival. Although his current losing streak is far way off from the twelve-fight winning run that saw him nearly face off with Nurmagomedov, Ferguson remains as confident as ever.

Watch Tony Ferguson's comments here:

