Kevin Holland calls Khamzat Chimaev a 'wannabe gangster' for ducking him

Kevin Holland has followed up his call-out of Khamzat Chimaev by insulting the hyped fighter. The 10th-ranked middleweight claimed the undefeated Swede is a 'wannabe gangster' after his challenge went unanswered.

At UFC 256, Holland picked up the biggest win of his career as he scored a first-round knockout over Jacare Souza. It was an incredible performance, and after the fight, he called out Chimaev to fight him this Saturday.

"I know Chimaev was supposed to fight on Dec. 19, you know? He fights at ’85 and ’70. Come back up to ’85," Holland said after his win. "I think he should stay at ’70, I think he could be a champ at 170. But if he comes up here to 185, I’m gonna bang that boy up."

Unfortunately, for Holland, his challenge was unmet, as Chimaev did not respond.

PS- crickets from that guy I called out right after the fight. 🤷🏾‍♂️ #wannabegangster — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) December 17, 2020

"PS- crickets from that guy I called out right after the fight. #wannabegangster," Holland tweeted.

Are Kevin Holland and Khamzat Chimaev on a collision course?

Although Chimaev is set to fight Leon Edwards on January 20, he could fight at middleweight, too. Most pundits believe he is better at welterweight, but as we have seen, he has been open to fighting in both weight classes.

I’m coming for all of you. And will smash everybody 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/4Ml8H3CPah — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) December 16, 2020

If the Swede beats Edwards, he would likely get a title shot. He has also made it clear he wants to be a champ-champ, so he will have to fight at middleweight to achieve that goal. The way Holland is going, he may only be a few wins from the title. There is a chance that they will fight one another with a belt on the line

Kevin Holland is currently 21-5 as a pro, and 8-2 inside the UFC. Although he did lose to Brendan Allen last year, "Trailblazer" put all that behind him with a dominant 2020. The hope for Holland is to fight Derek Brunson in early 2021.

Kevin Holland secures win number 5️⃣ of 2020! 🤯



✅ May 16 Anthony Hernandez

✅ Aug. 8 Joaquin Buckley

✅ Sept. 19 Darren Stewart

✅ Oct. 31 Charlie Ontiveros

✅ Dec. 12 Jacare Souza



Take a bow, @Trailblaze2top 👏#UFC256 pic.twitter.com/2cCMfJsysf — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 13, 2020

Khamzat Chimaev, as mentioned, will fight Edwards on January 20. The Swede was a breakout star in 2020 as he went 3-0 with three stoppage wins. His last win, was a highlight-reel, one-punch KO over Gerald Meerscheart.