Khabib Nurmagomedov discusses if he would ever hold an EFC event in Dublin

Since retiring from MMA, former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has begun branching out into the promotional side of mixed martial arts.

The Dagestani has acquired his own MMA organization, formerly named Gorilla Fighting Championship, which he has now rebranded as Eagle Fighting Championship (EFC).

Khabib is hoping to use the UFC as a platform to propel Russian/Dagestani talent to center stage and get them noticed by major organizations. In that sense, it could mirror what Cage Warriors and the LFA do for UK and US talent.

In a recent interview that was later posted to YouTube by Fighting Flashback, Khabib Nurmagomedov was asked about the future of his organization.

A reporter questioned whether Khabib had ever thought about holding an event in Dublin, Ireland, the homeland of his rival Conor McGregor. 'The Eagle' responded in his typically blunt fashion:

"Never. I have never thought about it."

However, Khabib Nurmagomedov did reveal where the EFC would be holding events for the rest of the calendar year.

"We will have our next event in Almetyezsk on September 4th. On the 17th of September we will hold a tournament in Moscow. September 26, Tbilisi, December 11th, Dubai. We would like to hold an event in Dagestan in November. We have such a schedule till the end of the year."

Khabib Nurmagomedov on future international EFC events

Whilst Dublin may not yet be on his radar, Khabib Nurmagomedov did hint that the EFC may be holding events outside of Russia and Dubai in the near future.

"We are negotiating to hold an away tournament in Montenegro. Because we can easy go there without a visa. We also want to hold an event there."

Considering that Khabib's promotion is less than a year old, it is already doing impressive things.

'The Eagle' stated that the EFC has held more events this year than any other Eurasian promotion, an admirable feat considering the COVID-19 restrictions that have been so limiting over the past year.

"I had my first event as a league owner in December. From December to August there are no Eurasian promotions who held so many tournaments as we did. 11 events. I think we did a great job."

You can check out the full interview with Khabib Nurmagomedov below:

