"Khabib's an unusual man" - Joe Rogan on why he thinks Khabib may be the GOAT over Jon Jones

Joe Rogan has given his thoughts on why he believes Khabib Nurmagomedov could be the greatest of all time - ahead of Jon Jones.

The “GOAT” discussion has been ongoing for many years now, with the same contenders often being brought to the surface - Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones and Anderson Silva, with the first of those two names often being prioritized over the 'The Spider' due to the late career decline of the Brazilian.

Does Joe Rogan have a point?

However, it now appears as if a new name has emerged - Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Some don’t feel as if he’s done enough to warrant such a ranking, but as per Joe Rogan on an episode of his podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience, he should at least be in the running.

“Khabib’s an unusual man. Very unusual. It’s why he’s the greatest lightweight of all time for sure, and maybe the greatest fighter of all time. Jon Jones has a better resume in terms of the accomplishments, but Khabib has a better resume in terms of the amount of rounds of dominance. Also Khabib, with no disrespect, went through a harder division. They’re tougher people. There’s more talent in the lightweight division than the light heavyweight division. Jon Jones stands out in any division, he’s just that good, but if you look at the guys he’s beaten and look at the overall talent depth of the lightweight division, I think you can make an argument that the lightweights are more talented, or at least more technical.”

Joe Rogan has been there to see the rise of most of these guys as a result of his commentary career, and yet, this debate still isn’t quite as black and white as it’s being made out to be.

There’s no real way to ever know for sure who the greatest of all time is but the conversation is a fun one to have, and Joe Rogan knows that. The best days of both Jones and Khabib are likely behind them, but if 'Bones' does want to improve his chances of being known as the GOAT, a dominant run at heavyweight would be a great way to do it.

