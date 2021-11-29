"I was writing this" - Khabib Nurmagomedov dismisses rumor that Ali Abdelaziz accessed his Instagram account to attack Justin Gaethje

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently denied rumors pertaining to Ali Abdelaziz attacking Justin Gaethje from 'The Eagle's Instagram handle.

Speaking to Marc Raimondi of ESPN MMA, Nurmagomedov also stated that Abdelaziz and Gaethje have a good relationship:

" It was myself, It was myself. I was writing this... It was myself, not Ali, 100%. Even before, if he was like, Ali never gonna write something like that to Justin Gaethje. I know they have good relationship, like many years like, maybe like seven or eight years. These guys are like very good friends you know."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's interview with ESPN MMA below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov had originally stated that his fellow countryman Islam Makhachev is more deserving of a title shot than the American. Nurmagomedov wrote on Instagram that Gaethje blew his chance to win the championship three times and that Makhachev should be given the title shot, considering his current winning form.

Khabib Nurmagomedov dismisses chances of an octagon return

Khabib Nurmagomedov has put a dampener on the talks of his chances of returning to the octagon.

The former lightweight champion is now focusing on his role as a coach, with the new goal of assisting his teammates in their quests for UFC gold.

In the same interview with Marc Raimondi, Khabib Nurmagomedov also spoke about the upcoming lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier.

Even though he admited that Poirier is more likely to win, he also believes it will be an exciting fight to watch. When asked if it was intriguing enough to bring him back to the division for a fight, 'The Eagle' replied:

"Honestly, no. Nothing and nobody. Nothing and nobody. You know, we have goal to take back this belt. And his name is Islam Makhachev. He have to take belt back to Dagestan, you know, and I truly believe him. I truly believe his skill. He can do this and I really believe next, like, end of next year, we're gonna take this belt home."

