Khabib Nurmagomedov hints at UFC return: 'See you soon, Dana White '

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has taken to his official social media accounts to put forth a rather intriguing message.

Nurmagomedov’s message is directed towards UFC President Dana White. The Eagle has posted the aforesaid message on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts. It reads as follows:

“See you soon, Dana White.”

Additionally, while Nurmagomedov’s tweet contained the subtle words as noted above, it also had a link to his Instagram post.

Nurmagomedov’s Instagram post containing the same message also featured a photograph of him and Dana White at the press conference that took place prior to his UFC 254 lightweight title unification clash against Justin Gaethje.

His Twitter and Instagram messages directed towards Dana White have now set the combat sports community abuzz with speculation as to whether this could signal the return of Nurmagomedov to active MMA competition.

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired on a dominant note

Back in October 2020, Khabib Nurmagomedov entered UFC 254 as the reigning UFC lightweight champion, whereas Justin Gaethje headed into the event as the interim UFC lightweight champion.

The vast majority of MMA fans and experts believed that what made Gaethje stand apart from previous Khabib opponents was the former’s elite amateur wrestling background.

Many believed that Gaethje’s wrestling pedigree would ensure that he’d be able to keep the fight on the feet. The expectation was that Gaethje would then utilize his superior striking skills to become the first fighter to defeat Khabib in a professional MMA bout.

Nevertheless, Gaethje was unable to stop Nurmagomedov’s takedowns and eventually suffered a second-round submission loss to 'The Eagle' in their UFC 254 headlining bout.

Having taken his MMA record to 29-0 with the spectacular victory over Gaethje, Nurmagomedov then announced his retirement from the sport of MMA. The talented Russian star was lauded by many for being one of the rare combat sports competitors to end their career on a dominant note.

Dana White is said to be meeting Khabib Nurmagomedov very soon

The MMA world has lately been rife with speculation surrounding Dana White’s purported upcoming meeting with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The consensus is that White is giving Nurmagomedov time to think things through and potentially consider returning to the UFC and professional MMA competition.

Considering that, Nurmagomedov’s latest Twitter and Instagram posts, whereby he’s alluding to a meeting with Dana White, have once again served to grab the attention of fans and experts alike in the combat sports world.