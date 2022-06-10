Khabib Nurmagomedov jibes at Tony Ferguson's recent TUF call-out, Ali Abdelaziz chips in

The ongoing saga between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov continues, as Ferguson issued a rather unique challenge to Nurmagomedov. The Californian fighter proposed that a potential TUF season with him and the Dagestani as coaches should feature a pie-eating contest.

Ferguson tweeted that if Nurmagomedov is willing to take up the challenge, the former UFC lightweight champion’s unblemished record of 29 straight wins would change to 29-1.

Ferguson tweeted that if Nurmagomedov is willing to take up the challenge, the former UFC lightweight champion's unblemished record of 29 straight wins would change to 29-1.

Khabib Nurmagomedov responded with his own tweet.

The Dagestani’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, also joined the mix. He shared a post stating that 'El Cucuy' is still sleeping, perhaps alluding to Ferguson's vicious knockout defeat against Michael Chandler at UFC 274.

The Dagestani's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, also joined the mix. He shared a post stating that 'El Cucuy' is still sleeping, perhaps alluding to Ferguson's vicious knockout defeat against Michael Chandler at UFC 274.

The idea of the two fighters taking on the roles of coaches at TUF came about due to Ferguson’s frustration that his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov never came to fruition. ‘El Cucuy’ said in one of his past interviews that he wanted to coach against ‘The Eagle’ as he was eager to compete against him at anything.

The matchup between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson is dubbed as the most cursed in UFC history. It was scheduled to take place on five different occasions. It never got to be due to injuries, suspensions, and a pandemic. However, both fighters voiced their interest in participating in The Ultimate Fighter competition as team coaches.

Dana White will consider Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson as coaches on TUF

Tony Ferguson’s idea makes more and more noise as it was even brought to Dana White’s attention. During the UFC president’s appearance at The Spinnin Backfist MMA Show, the hosts asked him if he would consider the idea of retired fighters taking the coaches position. Ferguson and Nurmagomedov's situation was pointed out as one that sounded like a good idea.

White wanted to make sure that the trio hosting the show really thought so, and when he heard their approval, the UFC president replied:

“I’ll consider it. Congratulations... I will absolutely entertain that idea.”

White came to the conclusion that the idea itself could lead to bigger and better things:

“Hopefully they’ll get pissed off enough at each other that they actually want to fight and I can make them fight.”

Watch Dana White promise to consider Ferguson’s idea in the video below:

