Khabib Nurmagomedov is still f****** fat anyway - Tony Ferguson hopes to coach against 'The Eagle' on The Ultimate Fighter

Tony Ferguson still believes that he is destined to face retired former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Ferguson couldn't help but continue firing shots at the Dagestani during a recent interview, calling him overweight due to his retirement. Ferguson also expressed that he'd like to coach against 'The Eagle' on The Ultimate Fighter now that it seems impossible for their paths to cross inside the octagon.

The fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson is referred to by fans as the most cursed fight in UFC history. On five different occasions, the contest was meant to take place. A mix of injuries, medical suspensions, and the pandemic prevented the two from ever meeting in the cage.

Perhaps the cruelest was the fourth occasion in 2018. Just days away from the fight, Tony Ferguson tripped over a camera wire while filming for the UFC, resulting in a torn ligament in his knee. He was then stripped of his interim lightweight title.

During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Tony Ferguson gave his thoughts on whether he believes a fight with the Khabib will ever take place.

"Khabib's still f*****g fat anyway. Maybe one day. You know what I would like to do, I'd love to coach against him in ultimate fighter. That's what I would really love to do. Abso-f*****g-lutely. If we don't fight, I'd love to be able to compete against him with whatever. Wrestling, basketball, soccer, you put your best team together and I'll pick mine. Any kind of sport, you can pick it Khabib and I'll kick your a**... At the end of the day, his dad said he'd love to see us compete, regardless if that's MMA, it doesn't matter."

Watch Tony Ferguson on Submission Radio here:

Tony Ferguson responds to Dwayne Johnson's reaction to his UFC 274 bout with Michael Chandler

'El Cucuy' is currently recovering from the only knockout loss of his career. At UFC 274, he looked to get his career back on track and prevent a fourth setback in a row.

After looking very impressive in the first round, which included him scoring a knockdown of Michael Chandler, Ferguson was caught with a front kick in the second round that resulted in one of the most devastating KO's in UFC history.

It wasn't just fans who had their jaw dropped by the stunning shot. 'El Cucuy' responded to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's video of his reaction to the fight, which included spitting out his drink.

Tony Ferguson @TonyFergusonXT Energy” knowing That shit gives me unparalleled confidence to get my self swole (that’s Latin for handsome) & make sure that shit don’t happen again. I’ll be ready Great 1st round, but all rounds need to be great- Champ ‍ -CSO- “TheEnergy” knowing @TheRock watches our fightsThat shit gives me unparalleled confidence to get my self swole (that’s Latin forhandsome) & make sure that shit don’t happen again. I’ll bereadyGreat 1st round, but all rounds need to be great- Champ-CSO- “The⚡️Energy” knowing @TheRock watches our fights 📈 That shit gives me unparalleled confidence to get my self swole (that’s Latin for👊😎handsome) & make sure that shit don’t happen again. I’ll be🏈ready 💯 Great 1st round, but all rounds need to be great- Champ 👨‍🎓 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 https://t.co/YVHFA7kaUd

Although it is the fourth loss in a row for Ferguson, fans will be happy to see the positive way the lightweight has responded to his performance.

In awe of his hero 'The Rock' watching his fight, Ferguson vowed to come back better and stronger because of how impressive he was in the first round.

