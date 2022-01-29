Khabib Nurmagomedov predicts this season's Champions League winners 

Khabib Nurmagomedov has shortlisted five teams that could potentially go on to win the UEFA Champions League this season. Nurmagomedov picked Liverpool, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich as possible winners of the prestigious trophy.

For the uninitiated, the Champions League is the world's premier and most-popular club football competition. It is organized by the Union of European Football Associations and contested by top-division European clubs.

The former UFC lightweight champion is an avid follower of the sport and watches the Champions League regularly. At the post-fight press conference following Eagle FC 44, 'The Eagle' was asked to predict the team that will win the Champions League this season.

In response, Nurmagomedov stated that the tournament was hotly contested and proceeded to pick five teams that could go on to win the trophy:

"This is very hard you know, it's like when sometimes like early on [in the] season they beginning very good and the end of the season, the shape goes down. I don't know how it's going to be but if I'm going to choose, I choose like four teams - Liverpool, [Manchester] City, Real Madrid, and Paris [Saint-Germain] and Germany, of course always there like Bavaria [Bayern] Munich, these five teams."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's full interview below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to learn about fight promotion from Dana White - "He's the best in the game"

Khabib Nurmagomedov owns Russian MMA promotion Eagle FC, which recently held its first event in the United States. While the event turned out to be a success, Nurmagomedov learned about the difficulties associated with fight promotion.

Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed he's scheduled a meeting with UFC president Dana White to help him out with some advice. White had previously claimed Nurmagomedov would "learn the hard way" about fight promotion and 'The Eagle' agreed with him:

"He’s right, Dana White. I’m going to have meeting next month in Vegas with him. I’m going to talk with him a lot about all this kind of stuff. I’m just beginning. How many years he have experience? He’s the best in the game and it’s a big honor for me to learn from him."

