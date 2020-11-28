Khabib Nurmagomedov press conference announcement has UFC fans hoping for return news

UFC lightweight champion and No.1 pound-for-pound UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov has announced a press conference to be held on 2nd December in Moscow, Russia.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team shared the news on Instagram in a recent post.

“Khabib will hold a meeting with the media on December 2, where everyone can ask their questions about new projects that have been and will be announced,” the post, written in Russian, read.

Despite the clarification that this press conference will address Khabib’s new projects, such as his mobile network, most viewers will likely be expecting a decisive answer on his retirement plans — one way or the other.

While Nurmagomedov had announced his retirement from MMA after a second-round submission win over Justin Gaethje, many fight fans believe that the Russian will eventually return to the octagon.

Nurmagomegov celebrated his 32nd birthday in September and many believe that he is at the peak of his MMA prowess currently.

Although ‘The Eagle’ has made it clear that he has no interest in returning to the Octagon - a stance solidified by his close friend Daniel Cormier - his sudden exit had left the fans asking for more.

Additionally, comments made by his manager Ali Abdelaziz and UFC President Dana White had led the fans to speculate about his eventual return.

A separate post on Instagram where he stated that he will soon see Dana White further added fuel to the fire.

The press conference therefore may provide closure to many of Nurmagomedov's fans worldwide.

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired at UFC 254

After his win at UFC 254, Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed that he will not be appearing in the UFC again as he had promised his mother that he will not fight without his father by his side.

Khabib’s father and lifelong coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov passed away earlier in the year in July after complications emerged due to COVID 19.

This took a huge toll on Khabib’s mental condition as the otherwise stoic Dagestani was visibly emotional and in tears after submitting Gaethje in the second round.

However, he had mentioned in the past that his father wanted him to retire at 30-0 and Gaethje was only his 29th victim.

Therefore, it is understandable that fans hope for ‘The Eagle’ to take one last flight and fulfill his father’s dream.