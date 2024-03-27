"Khabib's mom and then this about Poirier's wife" - When Chris Weidman tore into Conor McGregor for his "dirtbag status"

Conor McGregor has evolved into the biggest star in MMA history through a combination of talking the talk and walking the walk.

However, the Irishman's bold and borderline arrogant trash talk has understandably rubbed people the wrong way at times, including former middleweight champion Chris Weidman.

In 2021 the American took aim at 'The Notorious' for his reckless behavior, and referenced the incident where he was accused of punching an Italian DJ in the face. Weidman also pointed to McGregor's boundary-pushing trash talk, which he has used to target both religion and family members of his past opponents.

During an episode of Won't Back Down with Chris Weidman, he said this:

"You've got kids, you've got people who look up to you. How do you explain this to your kids, the way you're acting. Punching this old guy in the face, then the DJ, it doesn't stop. 'Oh, I'm sorry to this guy, then I'm sorry to that guy.' I'm saying this about Khabib's dad and Khabib's mom and then this about Poirier's wife. He has gone as low as you can possibly go when it comes to dirtbag status. The lowest of the low."

Watch Weidman criticize "dirtbag" Conor McGregor below from 31:50:

Conor McGregor takes aim at "little fool" Khabib Nurmagomedov during Road House promo

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov share one of the most intense rivalries in combat sports history.

In 2018, 'The Eagle' took exception to comments made by Artem Lobov, a teammate of McGregor's at the time, leading to Nurmagomedov tracking Lobov down and allegedly slapping him.

The Irishman came to the defense of his then-teammate, leading to the infamous dolly incident, where 'The Notorious' attacked a bus containing Nurmagomedov at the Barclays Center in New York.

The pair faced off at UFC 229, where the Dagestani secured a fourth-round submission victory. But their fight did not put an end to their beef, which still continues to this day.

Whilst promoting his new movie, Road House, the former two-division champion took aim at his foe after being asked if he would rather fight a bear or a gorilla. He said this:

"Fighting a bear is handy. I fought on that trained with bears back in the day. He's only a little fool. He went running."