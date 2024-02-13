The latest UFC rankings update sees minimal but significant changes in two divisions. Speaking of rankings, Tom Aspinall, who is still owed a title fight as the interim heavyweight champion, spoke on Jon Jones.

Here are the biggest developments in combat sports, presented by Sportskeeda's MMA News Roundup.

UFC rankings update: Khamzat Chimaev drops out of top 10

Last week's UFC Fight Night event did not feature too many ranked fighters.

Jack Hermansson, who secured a decision win over Joe Pyfer, climbed up a spot into the top 10 in middleweight in the latest ranking updates. Roman Dolidze and Caio Borralho also went up a rank each in the division.

Khamzat Chimaev, meanwhile, dropped two places to be ranked at 11, out of the top 10 in the division he was supposed to reign terror in.

Meanwhile, Dan Ige went up the pecking order by one spot and is currently placed at No.11 in featherweight. Sodiq Yusuff went down to No.13.

Tom Aspinall on the Jon Jones situation: "I was a little bit of a Karen"

Tom Aspinall has been calling Jon Jones out for a fight ever since he became the interim heavyweight champion but has been repeatedly rejected.

Jones, who is recovering from an injury, has on several occasions dismissed Aspinall's call-out stating that the Brit's resume is unimpressive. Aspinall recently said that he was offered to fight Stipe Miocic at UFC 300, but the American turned it down.

In an appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour, Aspinall looked back at the call-outs and had a laugh about it, calling himself "Karen", a moniker used on social media to describe a person (usually a woman) who complains a lot. However, Aspinall also added that he would not let Jones or Miocic's dismissal take away from his legacy.

"I was definitely feeling sorry for myself. I had my little cry about it. I did a lot of complaining about it... I was a little bit of a Karen... To be honest with you, I ain't gonna let nothing or nobody hold me back. No Jon Jones, no Stipe Miocic, no Dana White, no UFC politics... They're not holding me back, man."

Watch Tom Aspinall's comments below from 3:55:

Mike Perry calls out Conor McGregor for a yacht race

Mike Perry is still looking to have a contest with Conor McGregor after their unexpected faceoff at a BKFC event. In a recent tweet, 'Platinum' called the Irishman out for a Tesla vs. Lamborghini yacht race.

"A @Tesla yacht would be sick to race against @TheNotoriousMMA @Lamborghini yacht , can we make it happen @elonmusk."

Expand Tweet

McGregor owns a Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 superyacht worth around $3.5 million.

Perry also called out Sean Strickland, Bryce Hall, and Jake Paul for boxing matches shortly afterward.

Expand Tweet