Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we discuss Khamzat Chimaev's next fight, Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg, and more.

#3. Khamzat Chimaev accidentally lets spill who he might face next

Khamzat Chimaev may or may not face Jared Cannonier next, but he sure is preparing for him.

Despite ongoing chatter about a Kamaru Usman clash, Chimaev's coach Azamat 'Ozzy' Dugulubgov accidentally revealed that he is "studying" the middleweight mainstay as the next opponent for 'Borz'.

Dugulubgov, who is also UFC 290 fighter Jalin Turner's coach, disclosed on his Instagram story that his flight back from Las Vegas got delayed four times. Instead of wasting time, he got to prepare for Chimaev's next fight and also posted a snapshot of the bout he was assessing. The image was hastily blurred, but the Twitter account @frontkicked dug out the frame that matched the picture.

Anderson Gold🕷️ @frontkicked Its official! Jared Cannonier vs Khamzat Chimaev for UFC 294. I was able to find out the exact moment posted on the Instagram story of Jalin Turner's coach that is supposed to be Khamzats opponent. You can see for yourself, but everything aligns even the short-term sponsors. Its official! Jared Cannonier vs Khamzat Chimaev for UFC 294. I was able to find out the exact moment posted on the Instagram story of Jalin Turner's coach that is supposed to be Khamzats opponent. You can see for yourself, but everything aligns even the short-term sponsors. https://t.co/2OEJakP8z0

Chimaev shared it in his story, further cementing the speculation.

Chimaev recently mentioned UFC 294 as a likely return date.

#2. Elon Musk suggests NSFW fight with Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have taken things a bit too far, it seems.

An exchange that initially started as an argument over Meta's 'Twitter Killer' app, Threads, has quickly turned into a full-blown discussion about an MMA fight. Both parties have consistently added fuel to the feud, and so has Dana White by confirming he was up for booking it.

In a recent tweet after the launch and immediate popularity of Threads, Elon Musk called Zuckerberg a 'c*ck'.

He followed it up by suggesting they should have a 'd*ck measuring contest'.

Despite the nature of the rivalry, several MMA fighters have already offered to help the tech moguls with their preparations. Jorge Masvidal is the latest of the many. 'Gamebred' invited the Tesla CEO to a 30-minute crash course on how to 'break someone's face in a recent TMZ interview.

#1. Ariel Helwani prophesies Conor McGregor's MMA future

While uncertainty clouds Conor McGregor's much-awaited MMA return, veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has spoken on the one factor working against the Irishman.

In an exclusive statement to the Daily Star, Helwani said how Father Time is stacked against McGregor, with 2.5 years away from the octagon.

"If he comes back next year, it's like two and a half years – you wonder about the commitments and distractions, the motivation, things of that nature. So it's hard to say... Father Time is undefeated, as they say, and it's hard as you grow older, and you have those long lay-offs, to get back. I think the fires there, the question is like, is he gonna train as much and all that? Only he could truly answer that question."

Conor McGregor has not fought since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Dana White also expressed a similar concern recently, hinting at how it is difficult for someone like McGregor to motivate himself for a return at this point in his life.

