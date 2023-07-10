Elon Musk receives open invitation to class on 'breaking somebody's face' in 30 minutes

The ongoing feud between tech moguls Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has reached new heights following initial rumors of a potential fight between the two in the realm of MMA. The clash between the Twitter owner and the CEO of Meta platforms escalated following the launch of a new app called Threads, which Musk accuses of being a copycat platform.

Elon Musk recently labeled Zuckerberg a "cuck" on Twitter and threatened to file a lawsuit against Meta. In the midst of their contentious dispute, the hostility between the two tech titans has sparked interesting conjecture regarding a prospective clash between the two.

Amidst these rumors, several MMA stars have picked their sides for the potential Musk vs. Zuckerberg clash. Former UFC star Jorge Masvidal, who initially offered to train Musk, has now extended another open invitation to Elon Musk, offering to impart his expertise on how to swiftly and effectively "break someone's face".

Speaking in a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Masvidal stated:

"Elon, if you're watching this... I mean we all know you are a smart man and you're going to want as many missiles if you're going to war. Give your boy a shot man...I can show you some techniques to deal with these jiu-jitsu guys that they don't like."

Masvidal added:

"I'm not going to be teaching all this armbar stuff... I'm just going to show you some techniques to break somebody's face, especially in a competition. Just give me 30 minutes with the guy and let me show him what I can show him."

Catch Masvidal's comments below (1:20):

Dana White is confident that fight commissions will sanction to prospective Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg bout

The potential clash between tech giants Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has taken an interesting turn, with UFC president Dana White expressing serious intent in hosting the fight. White interestingly also revealed that he has a date in mind for the showdown between the billionaires.

White had previously claimed that he has engaged in discussions with both parties for the prospective bout, even going as far as to hype the fight with custom t-shirts. Despite the notable size and age difference between the two prospective competitors, the UFC president is confident in his ability to secure the necessary sanctioning for the fight.

Speaking about the Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight in an interview with TSN, White stated:

“100 percent [they want to fight in the UFC]. I do [have a date in mind], I’ll announce it when we’re ready. It won’t be UFC 300. Whoever says no [about sanctioning the fight], every other state and country will say yes. A billion dollars in revenue, this fight.”

