Khamzat Chimaev posts picture of UFC championship as interim title shot rumors persist

Khamzat Chimaev may have just gotten married, but the Chechen fighter still has the UFC welterweight title on his mind.

Chimaev is back in his home country after getting married over the weekend in a lavish ceremony attended by the head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov. While many men might be more focused on their honeymoon, 'Borz' continues to show he's got a one track mind. The rising star recently posted a photo of a UFC championship belt on social media.

There may be more to Chimaev's post than just positive visualization. The UFC welterweight division is quickly getting jammed up with champion Kamaru Usman on the sidelines nursing a tendon injury in his hand.

Recently Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz came out and squashed rumors that Usman would be headlining a pay-per-view card in August. While he remained optimistic that Usman would fight again before the end of 2022, an interim title could end up being made.

There's no established rhyme or reason when it comes to when the UFC decides to create an interim title. Some belts are allowed to remain uncontested for a year or more without an interim title being made.

In other cases the UFC is quick to pull the trigger, like with July's interim flyweight title fight between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France at UFC 277. Flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo won the undisputed flyweight title back in January 2022, and claimed he'd be ready to fight by fall.

In Kamaru Usman's case, he last fought in November of 2021, so at this point it's certainly possible that the UFC may create an interim title for the division, perhaps between Khamzat Chimaev and current No. 1 contender Leon Edwards.

Khamzat Chimaev became a married man at the age of 28 over the weekend. The ceremony, which was largely kept secret until the day before the event, featured Chimaev's family and friends as well as Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who shared a video of the celebration on Instagram.

Kadyrov wrote:

"Dear brother and UFC fighter Khamzat Chimaev has tied the knot with his new family. Not only Khamzat's relatives and friends gathered here, but also numerous friends. Everything was perfectly organized in accordance with national traditions. I really enjoyed my visit to the celebration. After all, each new family in the Chechen Republic is an additional reason for the joy of all its inhabitants. I heartily congratulate the newlyweds!"

