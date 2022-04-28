Deiveson Figueiredo plans to train with Charles Oliveira, details potential timeline for return

Deiveson Figueiredo is reportedly looking to train with UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira ahead of his return to the octagon. Unlike the first time, 'Deus da Guerra' wants to get out of his comfort zone after his second flyweight championship victory.

The UFC flyweight champion seemingly won't spend much time training with Henry Cejudo, who helped him regain his title from Brandon Moreno. Figueiredo also revealed that he will be leaving Brazil to train with renowned MMA coach Eric Albarracin.

Asked about his plans to train with Oliveira in Sao Paulo, the 34-year-old told Laerta Viana on the Super Lutas YouTube channel (translated by Brazilian MMA Legends):

"That's right, that's right. I'm going to my brother's fight now, which is going to be in Vegas. I'm going to his fight and I'm going to spend a month with Henry Cejudo. Actually even less. And I will return because my wedding is in June... Then I go to Sao Paulo, I want to have this experience right. The first time I took the belt I just stayed at home, I didn't leave my comfort zone. And now I want to do this camp in Sao Paulo. From Sao Paulo, I'll go straight to Rio de Janeiro. And then I'm going abroad again to train with Eric Albarracin."

Speaking of a potential timeline for his return, Figueiredo revealed that it could possibly be towards the end of the year. Currently rehabbing from a hand injury, 'Deus da Guerra' does not want to return to training until fully recovered:

"Around October, October or November. Precisely because of the injury, dude.[broken finger]"

Watch the clip below:

Deiveson Figueiredo not interested in a fourth fight with Brandon Moreno

Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno have already faced each other thrice inside the octagon. While Figueiredo retained his title with a majority draw the first time, Moreno exacted revenge in the rematch, scoring a submission win over 'Deus da Guerra'.

The two met in a highly anticipated trilogy fight at UFC 270 in January, where Figueiredo won his title back via a closely contested unanimous decision win.

While there is talk of a fourth showdown between the two, Deiveson Figueiredo isn't keen on a fourth outing against Moreno. Figueiredo recently accused 'The Assassin Baby' of racism and demanded surging contender Kai Kara-France as his next opponent.

Considering the close nature of their trilogy bout, it is likely that the promotion will be interested in a fourth fight between the two. However, details regarding the the reigning flyweight champion's next opponent are yet to be revealed.

Edited by David Andrew