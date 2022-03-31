" I'm one of the best fighters in the world now " - Kai Kara-France shares inspiring story that got him into MMA

Kai Kara-France recently discussed his motivation for embracing MMA. Sharing intimate details about his childhood, 'Don't Blink' stated that he was repeatedly bullied as a kid.

He also revealed that he came across one of his bullies in recent times. While the Kiwi fighter was initially irked, he later thought he should be grateful for the experience which made him who he is today.

Kara-France believes he is one of the best fighters in the world today due to his agonizing childhood experience. The 29-year old recently told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour:

"I actually bumped into one of my bullies like not even four or five months ago. I was at a takeaway spot close to my house and then this guy comes up to me, he's like, 'Hey Kai..it's me, we went to high school together.' And he's trading now, different life. And he's like, 'Been following your journey bro, big fan.' In my head, I was just like, 'Bro I should give you a hiding right now.' But then I thought I shoudl probably thank you because you're the reason why I started this. Here we are now, life works out and I'm one of the best fighters in the world now because of you."

Watch Kai Kara-France's interview with Helwani below:

Kai Kara-France on a potential title shot against Deiveson Figueiredo

Kai Kara-France recently earned an emphatic upset win over Askar Askarov at UFC Columbus. The Kiwi offered to step in as a back-up for a fourth encounter between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno.

However, the scenario has now changed, with Figueiredo refusing to fight Moreno for alleged 'racist' comments. The UFC flyweight champion also urged Dana White to book him for a fight against Kara-France. Moreno, meanwhile, accused 'Deus da Guerra' of ducking him despite the UFC's interest in the bout.

Irrespective of the fight coming to fruition, Kara-France is now certainly in the flyweight title mix. The 29-year old from New Zealand wants to show Figueiredo that there is a new 'God of War' in town.

In the same interview on The MMA Hour, Kara-France said:

"Both [Figueiredo and Moreno] fights are great fights for me, but I would love to fight Figueiredo. The way he amps up the fight, just his style, people really think he’s ‘God of War.’ But I want to show him that there’s levels to this and there’s a new ‘God of War’ in town, and that’s me. I want to be in his face and put it on him. I want to test him."

