Khamzat Chimaev's dream revealed, Dustin Poirier's transformation stuns fans, ex-UFC referee slams Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda MMA News Roundup! The reigning middleweight kingpin Khamzat Chimaev's dream was revealed by his coach. Dustin Poirier's stunning physique has taken the internet by storm, with many MMA fans around the globe praising the former interim lightweight champion. And an ex-UFC referee has expressed dissatisfaction with reports of a potential Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing matchup. Let's take a look at them below:

Khamzat Chimaev aims to make UFC history

Khamzat Chimaev captured the middleweight throne from Dricus du Plessis by displaying a dominant wrestling performance in the main event of UFC 319 last month in Chicago, winning via unanimous decision.

Red Corner MMA recently posted a clip of Chimaev's head coach Alan Do Nascimento, discussing his next steps on X. He disclosed that 'Borz' wants to become a three-division champion:

''We are just seeing things, how it's going. You know, we take as it's coming but of course, there will be a time that we're gonna be forced to change divisions. Khamzat have the dream to become a two-division or three-division champion and the focus now is to go through that.''

MMA Fans are impressed by Dustin Poirier's new look

Red Corner MMA recently took to X and shared a picture of Dustin Poirier, who looks in excellent shape following his retirement at UFC 318.

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Bro will go to middleweight division''

Another stated:

''This is what a healthy retirement looks like. Congrats @DustinPoirier!''

John McCarthy criticizes Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather

According to several reports, Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather will face each other in an exhibition boxing match next year. This prompted a reaction from ex-UFC referee John McCarthy, who shared his opinion in a recent episode of the WEIGHING IN podcast:

''That is ridiculous...Oh, I have no problem with Mike [Tyson] making the money. I just, is it something I want to watch? No...Well, let's be honest. Even at you know, Tyson will end up being what, 59 years old by the time the fight takes place, even at that advanced age, because what I want to say Mayweather's close to 50...So, it's not a fight. It's not a fight!...that's why it's like, I could care less.'' [1:23:05 of the video]

