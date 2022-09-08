Because you scared, dude! - Paulo Costa trolls Khamzat Chimaev for saying he won't fight 'Borrachinha'

Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa have quickly become the focus of UFC 279 fight week, following their altercation at the UFC Performance Institute. Chimaev confronted Costa regarding some allegedly threatening comments made by 'Borrachinha' towards him online, and the entire back-and-forth was captured on video.

The video has been doing the rounds on the internet, with many people calling for a fight between Costa and Chimaev to be made next.

In a recent media interaction, 'Borz' was asked if he'd be interested in a bout with Costa down the line. In response, Chimaev asked 'why?'.

Interestingly, Costa has now responded to Chimaev's refusal to take him on in a video clip uploaded to Twitter:

"Because you are scared dude! You are scared as f*ck. I did expect nothing different. What kind of gangster is that man? He didn't walk alone, and now he avoids that fight."

Watch the full clip below:

With Paulo Costa seeming to be in attendance for this weekend's fight, it will be interesting to see if Khamzat Chimaev allows his focus to be drawn away from his opponent, Nate Diaz.

'Borrachinha' claims that 'Borz' is a "gourmet Chechen gangster," and it will be intriguing to see how Chimaev responds to Costa's chirps.

Khamzat Chimaev is hoping Nate Diaz can last five rounds on Saturday

Khamzat Chimaev has dismissed the narrative surrounding his fight with Nate Diaz, which is that if the bout goes into the 4th and 5th rounds, Diaz will be the favorite to win.

Speaking to the media this week ahead of the fight, 'Borz' was asked how he feels about this narrative to which Chimaev said:

"If it goes two hours I don't care brother. I'm going to take his head off, you know, like what is he going to do? That guy 170 [pounds], I fight like... I can fight at heavyweight as well. I don't think that guy [Diaz] will survive one round. I hope he can survive for five rounds, it's good for him, show his heart and then leave from the UFC like a warrior."

Watch the full interview below from 2:20:

Khamzat Chimaev will hope to continue his unprecedented rise through the UFC rankings with a resounding victory over one of MMA's biggest legends.

Meanwhile, Nate Diaz will hope to replicate his incredible upset victory over Conor McGregor back in 2016, when he steps into the UFC octagon for one last time.

