"Kids today, they fuel this" - UFC hall-of-famer slams Dillon Danis for 'pathetic' antics against Logan Paul involving fiance

Dillon Danis has landed in a lot of trouble for his trash-talking antics for his upcoming fight against Logan Paul.

The former UFC fighter released lewd pictures of Paul's fiance Nina Agdal on Twitter with no context or caption. The fans and many other influencers were not impressed with his post and criticized him for it. The latest person to criticize Danis is former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. In his latest YouTube video, he criticized the Jiu-Jitsu expert and said:

"But Dillon Danis should not be out there talking about bloody girlfriends, fiances, and I'm repeating myself now but the reality is, these guys don't know. They don't know what they're talking about but the kids today, they fuel this. The kids today fuel it because they are the ones watching and they're the ones supporting them, buying the PPVs."

Michael Bisping believes Dillon Danis went too far with the trash talk. He also spoke about how there's a code and an honor between boxers and none of the greats like Muhammad Ali or Khabib Nurmagomedov ever went to this extent just to trash-talk their opponents. Danis has also claimed he received a cease and desist from Paul for his actions.

Dillon Danis calls out Jake Paul to be the backup fighter for his fight against Logan Paul

Dillon Danis is set to fight Logan Paul in a boxing match on August 14. The long-awaited grudge match between the pair has been scheduled to take place on the Prime card in Manchester, England.

Danis, the former training partner of Conor McGregor has called out 'The Maverick's' younger brother Jake Paul to be the backup fighter:

"Jake Paul, stay ready. I'd gladly KO you. I might even make videos faking a limp to entice you into the fight. Your little brother seems to be considering pulling out due to his hurt feelings. You might need to step up and uphold the reputation of the Paul name."

According to Danis, Logan Paul is thinking of pulling out of the fight because of the comments he's made about Nina Agdal on Twitter. Although Paul has not confirmed or denied this, it is highly unlikely that he will pull out of the fight for that reason.