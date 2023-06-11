Fans are trolling KSI after he posted his first goalscorer bet for the UEFA Champions League Final and it failed to cash.

KSI took to Twitter prior to the game and tweeted a photo of his bet for the highly anticipated final between EPL powerhouse Manchester City and Italian Serie A side Inter Milan. He wagered £100 that Inter striker Romelu Lukaku would be the first goalscorer of the match, which if cashed would see a £1000 return.

Fans flooded the YouTuber-turned-boxer's comments by trolling him on his selection, writing:

"Even Stevie Wonder could see that not coming in" [@JacckCFC - Twitter]

Jack @JacckCFC @KSI Even Stevie Wonder could see that not coming in

"NO SHOT" [@KeviSkillz - Twitter]

"Lukaku is a consistent player, misses when it comes to important games. You have to give it to him" [@FGRAdam - Twitter]

adam @FGRAdam @KSI Lukaku is a consistent player, misses when it comes to important games. You have to give it to him

"has to be the worst bet ever placed in existence" [@WFCHenry - Twitter]

henry! @WFCHenry @KSI has to be the worst bet ever placed in existence

"You arent drake g" [@n7smc - Twitter]

"bro tell us when you’re donating money like this" [@Emmastson - Twitter]

Sidemenindia @Emmastson @KSI bro tell us when you're donating money like this

"the drake curse has turned into the ksi curse" [@s123344p - Twitter]

S @s123344p @KSI the drake curse has turned into the ksi curse

The Belgian striker hasn't had the best of performances in championship games, so it's understandable why fans would be skeptical about the bet and why the return was so significant.

Despite that, some fans commented that most of Lukaku's "big chances" came after Manchester City's Rodri scored the first and only goal of the match to clinch the trophy.

"Rodri scored first before his big chances anyways didn’t he?" [@canthinkofname8 - Twitter]

"first goalscorer anyways lad all his chances were after rodri goal wouldn't have mattered" [@budd__1_ - Twitter]

Budd @budd__1_ @KSI first goalscorer anyways lad all his chances were after rodri goal wouldn't have mattered

"Imagine the odds on Rodri on £100" [@jcaple1998 - Twitter]

KSI is a wealthy man, so it's doubtful that the lost Champions League wager will have an effect on him as it's an amount he can regain in moments after uploading a video on his YouTube channel.

KSI reacts to being part of the curriculum for media studies

KSI has done an excellent job in using the popularity he gained from his FIFA videos on his YouTube channel to market himself and create lucrative business opportunities.

In addition to posting a photo of his bold Romelu Lukaku wager, the influencer recently took to Twitter to post about a personal accomplishment. He reacted after finding out that he is being studied as part of the curriculum for media studies courses. He made light of the fact that he is a topic of study, writing:

"I’m legit one of the topics you have to study for A-level media in schools now [laughing emoji]"

ksi @KSI I'm legit one of the topics you have to study for A-level media in schools now

