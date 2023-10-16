Find out about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss KSI vs. Tommy Fury results, Dillon Danis' latest antics, and more.

#3. KSI vs. Tommy Fury result changed within 24 hours of fight

The much-hyped boxing match between KSI and Tommy Fury ended in a majority decision win for the latter. However, the result should have a unanimous decision if not for a calculation blunder.

It later came to light that one of the judges had added the total wrong and wrote down a final score of 57-57 instead of the correct score, which was 56-57 and in line with the other two judges.

Expand Tweet

The result has now been corrected to a unanimous decision.

However, KSI and a number of other combat sports entities have claimed that the YouTuber won the fight and was 'robbed' of a win.

#2. Dillon Danis sends a bizarre tweet at Drake after DQ loss

Singer-rapper Drake, who is well known for betting on sporting events and even cursing them, ended up on the winning side after wagering $850,000 on Logan Paul winning via knockout. With 'The Maverick' winning against Dillon Danis via disqualification TKO, Drake bagged an estimated payout of more than $1.35 million.

However, in an attempt to continue his brazen trash-talk online, Dillon Danis warned Drake about putting money against him:

"sorry you lost that 850k @drake never bet against a dawg."

Expand Tweet

Anyone without any context would assume that Drake lost his money wagering against Danis, but that was not the case.

Fans called Danis out for being delusional and flooded the comment section with memes trolling him for the disappointing performance.

#1. Gordon Ryan sends a perfect reply to internet trolls harassing his girlfriend

A fan posted an uncalled, inappropriate comment under one of Gordon Ryan's recent posts about visiting the U.K. to accompany Logan Paul against Dillon Danis.

One Instagram account, @kdhughes12, wrote about Ryan's girlfriend:

"Your girl is a m@n."

Ryan had a fitting reply to the fan's attempt at trolling:

"@kdhughes12 you've been commenting a lot lately. Probably explains why my breakfast isn't ready."

The commenter was skewered by other fans as well for crossing lines.

Ryan is currently with his longtime partner Nathalia Santoro, who is also his training partner and a BJJ brown belt under John Danaher.