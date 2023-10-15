"Opened his legs instead" - Undefeated UFC star mercilessly trolls Dillon Danis' attempt to recreate classic Nick Diaz moment during Logan Paul fight

UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev trolled Dillon Danis due to the latter’s antics in his boxing match against Logan Paul.

On Saturday, October 14, Danis and Paul ended their insane fight buildup with a disappointing six-round boxing match. With that said, there were several memorable moments, including ‘El Jefe’ laying down in the third round, similar to Nick Diaz against Anderson Silva in 2015.

Mokaev shared a photo on Twitter comparing Danis’ interpretation of Diaz’s historic move. The undefeated UFC flyweight captioned the post:

“He wanted to be like Diaz but he opened his legs instead”

Dillon Danis created hype for his fight against Logan Paul with trash talk that arguably crossed the line. Yet, once it was time to walk the walk, he was battered by the WWE superstar for six rounds. The boxing match ended in round six when ‘El Jefe’ attempted to take down Paul, leading to a disqualification.

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul release statements following their boxing match

After denying Dillon Danis’ takedown, Logan Paul threw a vicious punch while his opponent was on his back. As a result, Danis stood up and went after Paul, sparking an all-out brawl in the ring. Safe to say, the rivals won’t be settling their beef anytime soon.

Following his DQ win, Paul released the following statement on Twitter:

“honestly nothing to be proud about. that dude sucks, a real c*nt. I’m gonna go back to living my life but felt good to beat his a*s for 6 rounds and let him embarrass himself. Drink prime”

Danis responded by saying:

“A Jiu Jitsu guy with no boxing camp or coach made his debut, never wobbled, never dropped, had no standing 8 count, and rocked you multiple times. If I were Nina, I'd call off the wedding. You achieved nothing in your own sport, MMA next.”

Twitter @DillonDanis and @LoganPaul

Regardless of how it happened, Logan Paul secured his first official boxing win. Prior to Saturday, the 28-year-old held an overall professional record of 0-1-1 with a loss against KSI and a no-decision draw against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Watch the in-ring brawl between Danis and Paul below: