Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about Laura Sanko's latest shenanigans, America's first transgender boxer's return to the ring, and more.

#3. Laura Sanko catches UFC presenter John Gooden pantless at the presenter's desk

People who work together often see each other in their most vulnerable selves.

UFC broadcaster recently bumped into a pantless John Gooden while filming for Road to UFC season 2. Gooden was dressed formally in a suit and bowtie from the waist up but was wearing only a pair of shorts on the bottom. It was well-hidden behind the UFC presenter's desk to make him look professional enough on screen.

Sanko shared the video along with her reaction on Instagram. Gooden played along for UFC fans, claiming that he had come from the pool straight to the studio.

Watch the hilarious interaction below:

#2. Fighter-YouTuber Trevor Jacob could face up to 20 years in prison for an intentional airplane crash

Ever since social media monetization became popular, there have been many instances of content creators going to unethical lengths for views. In one of the most notable incidents, Logan Paul faced tremendous backlash for visiting Japan's 'Suicide Forest' and making light of it.

However, Paul's antics could be said to dwarf in comparison to what Trevor Jacob did and is now facing the consequences of.

The extreme sport YouTuber took off in a private airplane in December 2021 from California's Lompoc City Airport and headed towards Mammoth Lakes. Midway through the flight, he claimed the engine had gone defunct and ejected himself promptly without making any attempts to land the plane.

The plane went on to crash and the whole incident was recorded in cameras Jacob had seemingly set up inside the plane. This raised some eyebrows among his followers. Moreover, he was already wearing a parachute, which made fans suspect he had crashed the plane intentionally.

Watch the video below:

Jacob had reported the crash shortly afterwards and the subsequent investigation found discrepancies in his account. There were reports of him hiding parts of the crashed plane as well.

After a long trial, the Federal Aviation Administration ruled that Trevor Jacob had endangered life and property on purpose. His pilot's license was revoked. Upon pleading guilty to a felony charge of 'destruction and concealment', he now faces up to 20 years in prison.

#1. Transgender boxer Patricio Manuel returning to the boxing ring this week

Despite the controversy of transgender athletes competing in women's sports raging on, Patricio Manuel is a name not many are aware of even in the combat sports world.

He made history in 2018 by becoming the first openly transgender man, who transitioned from female to male, to box professionally in the United States. He secured a remarkable win that night against Hugo Aguilar but found difficulty in securing another opponent until this year.

He returned to the ring in March to face Hien Huynh. He won via technical decision after his opponent could not continue due to a cut left eye stemming from an accidental headbutt.

For his next bout, he is set to appear in the lineup for an upcoming Golden Boy Boxing card scheduled to take place on June 8 at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in California. His opponent is still TBA.

Read Manuel's full story here.

