Leon Edwards nearly fined at UFC 296, Drake loses huge wager, Colby Covington blames Donald Trump for loss: MMA News Roundup

Today's issue will discuss the aftermath of UFC 296, whether or not Drake cursed someone this time with his bet, and more.

#3. Dana White stepped in to save Leon Edwards from potential fine

Leon Edwards was understandably distraught at UFC 296 after Colby Covington's antics during the pre-fight press conference. He admitted to crying after the comments about his deceased father but pulled himself together and delivered a class act when it mattered.

However, the rage that 'Chaos' ignited could've exploded into something worse, said Dana White. During the post-fight press conference, he told the media that Edwards' corner was "going crazy" and he had to intervene to keep things under control. In doing so, he may have saved 'Rocky' the trouble of paying fines for an unfortunate altercation.

White said:

"I went over and said, 'Listen, guys, you won - in the most dominant possible way to win. You outwrestled, you outstruck. You completely dominated tonight. If this turns into what it could possibly turn into, he's going to get fined. It's not worth it. You won the fight.'"

The UFC CEO also condemned Covington's actions, declaring that one's family - wife, kids, and parents - were not appropriate topics of trash-talking in his opinion.

#2. Drake loses money despite betting on Leon Edwards

Drake's bets on UFC fights are well-known, both for their staggering amounts and the infamous curse.

More often than not, the fighter Drake bets on ends up losing the bout - a phenomenon that the internet has jokingly named the 'Drake Curse'. However, there are instances of fighters breaking the jinx as well.

Last weekend, Drake wagered $250,000 on Leon Edwards, with an estimated payout of $1,200,000. However, the bet was on a knockout win for Edwards. The Brit clinching a unanimous decision meant Drake did not win anything from the massive wager.

In the caption of the post where the singer-rapper shared the betting slip, he demanded another "headshot" from Edwards, which is how he beat Kamaru Usman to win the title in the first place.

Unfortunately for Drake, Edwards could not repeat the feat at UFC 296.

#1. Colby Covington has a bizarre excuse for UFC 296 loss

Colby Covington believes his association with Donald Trump is the reason he lost to Leon Edwards via decision.

'Chaos' is extremely vocal in his support for the former US president. Trump often returns the favor by attending Covington's fights and heaping praise on the American.

However, Covington believes that the judges scored against him in the title fight because of Trump, and not because the Brit outdid him in every aspect.

Covington said:

"I thought I had the win, I thought I did enough, but the judges never favor me, they hate me because I support [Donald] Trump, and everybody hates Trump in this building, so it is what it is. Life goes on."

