Watch: Liam Harrison fortifies his midsection to prepare for Nong-O Gaiyanghadao title clash

British striking icon ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison is getting ready for arguably the biggest fight of his professional career.

In the co-headliner of ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, Harrison will take on reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao for the gold. The event will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and is set to air at US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

One of the most difficult things to deal with when fighting Nong-O is the Thai legend’s precision striking. Nong-O can thread the needle with his combinations, and find weak points on an opponent’s body and exploit them.

Liam Harrison is making sure he is well-prepared to handle anything Nong-O throws his way. In a recent ONE Instagram post, Harrison can be seen trading body shots with training partners to try and strengthen his midsection.

"Don't break the chain! ⛓ Liam Harrison challenges Nong-O Gaiyanghadao for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship on August 26 at ONE on Prime Video 1!"

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao expects either him or Liam Harrison to secure a KO

'The Hitman' Harrison will need all the strength building he can get for his August 26 world title bout against Nong-O Gaiyanghadao. The Thai-born world champion is widely regarded as one of the greatest skilled strikers in Muay Thai.

The ONE bantamweight Muay Thai champion has collected multiple titles internationally and has over 260 wins in professional career. His most recent three title defenses were all won by way of knockout. The Thai fighter says he is looking to add another KO to his record on August 26.

Speaking to ONE Championship, he said:

“For our world title fight, I believe that both of us will go all out. And I am sure that it will end with a knockout, either for him or me. It depends on whose weapons will hit the target first.”

English-born title challenger Harrison said that he too will be seeking a knockout win to capture belt. Both fighters have spent years honing their incredible knockout skills, and it's clear that they plan to use it aginst each other next month.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far