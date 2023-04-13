Light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has a message as Alex Pereira announces switch to 205lbs

Jamahal Hill called out Alex Pereira after the former UFC middleweight champion announced his move to light heavyweight.

After losing to Israel Adesanya at UFC 287, ‘Poatan’ revealed that he would be moving up to the 205-pound division. Awaiting the former middleweight king are various intriguing matchups, including ‘Sweet Dreams,’ the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion.

Hill recently posted a hilarious Instagram video of him walking through his front door with Flo Rida’s song “My House” playing in the background. He captioned the video:

“Welcome can’t wait to see you @alexpoatanpereira #excited #letsgo #yourking #cantwait #realhands #champion #war #mytime”

Pereira saw the video and responded on his Instagram story by saying:

“I am coming and will kick your door in”

Pereira made his UFC debut in November 2021, defeating Andreas Michailidis with a flying knee knockout. After securing two more wins against Bruno Silva and Sean Strickland, ‘Poatan’ fought Adesanya at UFC 281 for the 185-pound title. He emerged victorious with a stunning fifth-round standing TKO.

Five months later, Pereira fought Adesanya for the second time in the octagon. ‘The Last Stylebender’ claimed his revenge with a highlight-reel knockout in the second round. ‘Poatan’ will now avoid a drastic weight cut by moving up to light heavyweight, which could lead to the best version of him in the UFC.

Watch Jamahal Hill call out Alex Pereira below:

Volkan Oezdemir is interested in fighting Alex Pereira at light heavyweight

Alex Pereira is one of the most dangerous strikers on the UFC roster. With that said, there are questions about how his skills will translate to light heavyweight. Once ‘Poatan’ announced he was changing divisions, several 205-pounders began calling him out, including former UFC title challenger Volkan Oezdemir.

Oezdemir posted a picture of himself on Instagram with the caption:

"👀 @alexpoatanpereira #welcometo205"

If Pereira doesn’t get an immediate title shot, Oezdemir could be the perfect opponent to introduce him to light heavyweight. ‘No Time’ is a striking-heavy fighter, which tends to be who ‘Poatan’ gets matched up against. With that said, several other 205-pounders offer the former Glory kickboxer the same stylistic matchup, including Jan Blachowicz, Johnny Walker, and Aleksandar Rakic.

