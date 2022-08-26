"I expect to take his place in the rankings on next week update" - Lightweight prospect urges Rafael dos Anjos to give up his spot after latter announced he was done with title runs 

UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan has urged veteran Rafael dos Anjos to give up his ranking spot after the Brazilian announced that he was done with his title run in the organization.

Tsarukyan tweeted that he would lead by example by taking dos Anjos' spot and defending it against Jalin Turner in his next fight:

"Since RDA turned down the fight with me, I expect to take his place in the rankings on next week update. If you don’t want to defend your ranking you should give up your spot. I can lead by example by defending my spot against @JalinTurner"

Arman Tsarukyan UFC @ArmanUfc twitter.com/RdosAnjosMMA/s… Rafael dos Anjos @RdosAnjosMMA I had my last title run…and now it is time to fight people that motivates me to wake up and train. I have almost eight hours of octagon time…get me a veteran for a change!I would love to fight guys like Jim Miller, Jorge Masvidal or get my rematch with Tony Fergunson or Guida. I had my last title run…and now it is time to fight people that motivates me to wake up and train. I have almost eight hours of octagon time…get me a veteran for a change!I would love to fight guys like Jim Miller, Jorge Masvidal or get my rematch with Tony Fergunson or Guida. Since RDA turned down the fight with me, I expect to take his place in the rankings on next week update. If you don’t want to defend your ranking you should give up your spot. I can lead by example by defending my spot against @JalinTurner Since RDA turned down the fight with me, I expect to take his place in the rankings on next week update. If you don’t want to defend your ranking you should give up your spot. I can lead by example by defending my spot against @JalinTurner twitter.com/RdosAnjosMMA/s…

Earlier, former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos admitted that he wanted to face a veteran in his next fight and was done fighting for a championship in the UFC. He added that he would wish to fight the likes of Jim Miller, Jorge Masvidal, Tony Ferguson and Clay Guida.

Tsarukyan has risen to the No.10 spot in the lightweight rankings after impressive performances in the UFC. He was on a five-fight win streak, which was ended last month against Mateusz Gamrot. Meanwhile, dos Anjos is entering the latter stages of his career, and lost to Rafael Fiziev last time out at UFC Vegas 58. The Brazilian has completed a staggering 32 fights with the promotion since debuting in 2008.

Brendan Schaub admits Rafael dos Anjos had toughest schedule in UFC history

Brendan Schaub spoke about dos Anjos' list of opponents throughout his UFC career. In an episode of The Schaub Show in June, the former UFC heavyweight fighter discussed how dos Anjos has fought the best fighters in the UFC's lightweight and welterweight divisions over the years:

"The strength of schedule for dos Anjos is the toughest of all time. When he went to welterweight, look at who he's fought, look at lightweights who he's fought. No one's had a tougher schedule of opponents ever in the history of the UFC than dos Anjos... Name anybody at lightweight, name anybody at 170, he's fought him in their prime."

Watch Brendan Schaub talk about Rafael dos Anjos:

Rafael dos Anjos has faced some of the best fighters in the UFC across two of the most stacked divisions, including Donald Cerrone, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Benson Henderson, Colby Covington, Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards and Tony Ferguson.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Mar14.2015



Rafael dos Anjos dominates Anthony Pettis at UFC 185,



to become the new UFC Lightweight Champion Mar14.2015Rafael dos Anjos dominates Anthony Pettis at UFC 185,to become the new UFC Lightweight Champion https://t.co/3hDhmaO2Jh

He also went on to win the UFC lightweight championship at UFC 185 in 2015 beating Anthony Pettis. The 37-year-old has been one of the longest serving fighters with the UFC and will surely go down in history as a bonafide legend and a Hall of Famer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak