Find out about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss the aftermath of Logan Paul's win over Dillon Danis, the controversy surrounding Tommy Fury's win, and more.

#3 Logan Paul talks family planning with Nina Agdal after DQ win

Logan Paul celebrated his DQ win over Dillon Danis with his brother Jake, fiancee Nina Agdal, and the rest of his team backstage.

Speaking about Agdal, whose name has been dragged through the mud by Danis in an attempt to promote the fight, Logan said that the two have never been stronger. Perched on Jake's shoulders, he also suggested they should talk about starting a family together.

"He put me through hell these last two months. Me and my girl got stronger than ever. Nina baby girl, I love you so much, I can't wait to start a family with you, maybe we can talk about having that baby soon."

Agdal was seen giggling in reaction to Paul's words, while the rest of the team chanted 'Do it tonight'.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

#2 Michel Pereira walks out with Israel's flag at UFC Vegas 81

A week after Dana White announced that the ban on carrying flags inside the octagon was removed, UFC fighter Michel Pereira walked out with the flag of Israel at UFC Vegas 81.

Expand Tweet

However, with Pereira being of Brazilian descent, the move was questioned by many. The UFC world got curious to find out whether he has any connections with Israel. Turned out, it was simply in solidarity.

Explaining his action at the post-fight press conference, Pereira said:

"It is because of the war. I have many friends in Israel, and I saw same videos that broke my heart. I have a kid now, and I saw some videos with kids… I felt like I had to show support to Israel,” said Michel Pereira. [translated by @AgFight, via: Aaron Bronsteter]

Israel is currently at war with Palestine and engaging in airstrikes along the Gaza strip after Hamas militants carried out a cross-border attack on Saturday, Oct. 7, killing thousands of people in the rampage. Many UFC fighters have spoken up on the matter, picking sides amid the tragic situation.

#1 Fans spot a scorecard blunder that could've changed the KSI vs. Tommy Fury decision

Tommy Fury's narrow majority decision [56-57, 56-57, and 57-57] win over KSI on the Misfits Boxing card has stirred up controversy. Many believe the lackluster affair leaned towards KSI, including boxing entities like Eddie Hearn and Chris Eubank Jr.

Even Tommy's father John Fury and brother Shane Fury feel the decision could have gone either way.

Amid the controversy, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the third judge, Rafael Ramos, had counted his total wrong, which resulted in the majority decision. In reality, Fury should have won the bout via unanimous decision.

Take a look at the official scorecards below:

Expand Tweet

It would not have changed the victor of the fight, thankfully, but such errors going unchecked and even getting reflected in the official decision certainly raise questions about the credibility of the organization.