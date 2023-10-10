“Redemption arc with Muslims boutta go crazy” - Conor McGregor's emotional response to Gaza tragedy wins over Palestinian supporters

Conor McGregor is widely recognized as one of the most celebrated and skilled MMA fighters. As a former two-division UFC champion, he exudes a commanding presence inside the octagon and carries a distinct personality that extends to his influential social media presence.

'The Notorious' recently reacted on X (formerly Twitter) to a graphic video, reportedly from the Gaza Strip in Palestine. The video depicted the horrifying aftermath of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. McGregor wrote:

"God please fix this situation 🙏 Horrific scenes out of this despicable war in the last few days and over the years. How can we, as human beings, be at conflict with one another as sickening as this? God please I pray 🙏"

Conor McGregor's call for peace and the well-being of the people affected in the region has garnered support from Palestinian sympathizers, eliciting a range of reactions from them.

One fan wrote:

"Prayers go out to the families"

Another wrote:

"Please support innocent people specially children’s woman’s and old people’s"

"Conor’s redemption arc with muslims boutta go crazy"

"Thanks for your voice 🙏"

"You are right Conor idolo"

"@TheNotoriousMMA thank you for not picking a side like most celebrities that’s what we expect from them Irish cuz they know how it feels more than anyone else."

"True words brother 🙏"

"Thank you for highlighting the scenes in Gaza. Keep it up. To many cowards afraid to highlight anything about what Israel do"

Conor McGregor submits paperwork to rejoin USADA testing pool

Conor McGregor has initiated the procedure to rejoin the mandatory USADA testing pool. The 35-year-old Irishman was excluded from testing last year following a leg injury he sustained during his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

McGregor had plans to make his comeback in the octagon against Michael Chandler, with both of them serving as opposing coaches on 'The Ultimate Fighter' Season 31 this year. However, McGregor's hopes of facing 'Iron' in the same year were thwarted because he did not meet the necessary drug testing prerequisites in the USADA pool.

McGregor recently used X to disclose that he has supposedly submitted the required paperwork and samples to be included in the pool:

"I’m back in the pool. Will be doing my stint at high elevation before the bout."

