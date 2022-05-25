Luke Rockhold hilariously trolls Paulo Costa for "cosmetic work" - "He might come out looking like Caitlyn Jenner"

Luke Rockhold took a shot at his upcoming opponent Paulo Costa, who proved to be one of the vainest UFC fighters around.

The former middleweight champion made fun of Costa, who has had a fair share of cosmetic procedures done over the years. During an interview with Australian outlet Submission Radio, Rockhold said:

"I don't know what he's doing behind the scenes. He's getting veneers or getting f***ing or getting his whole f***ing face redone, get a new nose. Who knows what's next? I don't know. But everything I think he's doing all this cosmetic work done because he keeps delaying. He might come out looking like Caitlyn Jenner, you know. You never know."

Check out Luke Rockhold's comments below:

Last year, the Brazilian underwent hair transplant surgery during his long hiatus. Skin and hair healthcare physician Dr. Pablo Matos Milhomem shared videos and photos of the procedure he performed to reverse Costa's receding hairline.

In a separate instance, 'Borrachinha' made a bold move of showing up at the UFC 248 presser with make-up on. The middleweight standout appeared to be wearing lipstick and eyeshadow, which left MMA fans and fighters perplexed.

Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) @BorrachinhaMMA And to you fuck idiots know, I stopped use lipstick mothfuckez And to you fuck idiots know, I stopped use lipstick mothfuckez

It is important to note, however, that getting a hair transplant surgery is completely normal. In some cultures, particularly in China, Japan and South Korea, it is also typical for men to wear make-up.

Luke Rockhold sets parameters for Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa was at the center of controversy in his last fight after he badly missed weight against Marvin Vettori. What was scheduled to be a middleweight bout (185 pounds) ended up taking place at light heavyweight (205 pounds) due to Costa's weight mismanagement.

Ahead of their bout at UFC 277, Luke Rockhold warned Costa about his weight. According to the former middleweight champ, he is willing to give the Brazilian an allowance, but he won't be as lenient as Vettori. During an interview with ESPN MMA, Rockhold said:

"I like Paulo, I like this fight, I like this weight. I want to fight him at '85, yeah. I’ll give him five-pound allowance. If he can’t make 190, f*** off and let’s move on. There better be a backup fighter or something ready to go because that’s kind of what I told the UFC. I’m not here to play games. I want to go out there, and I want to prove that I’m ready to do this thing at f*cking middleweight. Not at catchweight, not at light heavyweight."

Watch Luke Rockhold give Paulo Costa an ultimatum below:

Edited by David Andrew