Most hilarious social media reactions to Paulo Costa's hair transplant

Even though Paulo Costa is turning down UFC fights over pay disputes of late, he is keeping himself busy with other things.

The former UFC middleweight title challenger recently underwent a hair transplant surgery in Brazil.

In a series of Instagram posts, skin and hair healthcare physician Dr. Pablo Matos Milhomem shared the procedure he performed on 'Borrachinha'.

There are videos where Dr. Milhomem explains the procedure, as well as close-up shots of the transplant done to reverse Paulo Costa's receding hairline.

While hair transplant surgery is a completely natural thing to opt for, in the world of mixed martial arts, there are always fans and fellow fighters to take digs at and make fun of anything.

MMA fans and UFC fighters react to Paulo Costa's hair transplant

Fellow middleweight Kevin Holland was quick to take to social media to troll Paulo Costa for undergoing the surgery.

"Wtf. What in the world is going on here. He blocked me or i would tag him," Kevin Holland wrote.

Derek Brunson wasn't far behind either.

World 🌎 meet a Baldo Costa . I got you bro. Mi Costa Su Costa pic.twitter.com/HtliuLXXCV — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 18, 2021

A fan on Twitter suggested that Paulo Costa used the pay dispute as an excuse to get out of the fight against Jared Cannonier. In reality, he wanted time off to recover from the hair transplant procedure, which ideally takes six to twelve months to heal properly, the fan claimed.

Paulo Costa said he pulled out of the Jared cannonier fight because of how much the UFC Was paying him but in reality he was scheduled to get a hair transplant surgery which takes 6-12 months to heal. pic.twitter.com/ZpdYtLzQ55 — Not Petr Yan (@MessiahMma) June 18, 2021

Some fans on the internet made fun of the fact that the doctors performing the hair transplant surgery on Paulo Costa themselves had questionable hairlines, which is why no one should be trusting them with their balding heads either.

Paulo Costa getting hair transplant surgery by two men with some of the worst hairlines I've ever seen https://t.co/D9tLdXFUoK — Callum (@Callum_JN) June 18, 2021

There were jokes about Paulo Costa taking time off in his prime for hair transplant surgery as well when he should have focused more on staying active.

Adesanya (in his prime):

‘I wanna fight as much as possible while I’m in my prime😤 October sounds good’



Paulo Costa (in his prime): ‘Gonna take a year off to get my hair done guys 💇‍♂️’ — 🤜Smokey J👊MMA🤛 (@smokeyjmma) June 18, 2021

A mixed martial arts page named 'MMA GODS' put up a funny poll on Twitter, asking fans to vote for the new look they want Paulo Costa to sport after his hair transplantation.

After Paulo Costa’s successful or possibly unsuccessful hair transplant, what look do you want to see? 👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/SBKgL0e0GY — 🙏🏽M͎M͎A͎ ͎G͎O͎D͎S͎🙏🏽 (@GodsMma) June 18, 2021

Some fans did not shy away from commenting that the stress from losing the title fight to Israel Adesanya had caused Costa to lose his hair.

The stress after losing to Adesanya has caused you to lose hair — Shreyas Tiwari (@STKeyboardwarr1) June 18, 2021

There was even a tweet that suggested Paulo Costa was aiming to look like Game of Thrones and Aquaman actor Jason Momoa.

UFC Fighter Paulo Costa getting hair implants to look like Jason Momoa. — Peter LoMastro (@Petedogg50) June 18, 2021

We have a very happening MMA page on Facebook. Click here to join!

Edited by Avinash Tewari