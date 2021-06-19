Most hilarious social media reactions to Paulo Costa's hair transplant

Even though Paulo Costa is turning down UFC fights over pay disputes of late, he is keeping himself busy with other things.
The former UFC middleweight title challenger recently underwent a hair transplant surgery in Brazil.
In a series of Instagram posts, skin and hair healthcare physician Dr. Pablo Matos Milhomem shared the procedure he performed on 'Borrachinha'.
There are videos where Dr. Milhomem explains the procedure, as well as close-up shots of the transplant done to reverse Paulo Costa's receding hairline.
While hair transplant surgery is a completely natural thing to opt for, in the world of mixed martial arts, there are always fans and fellow fighters to take digs at and make fun of anything.
MMA fans and UFC fighters react to Paulo Costa's hair transplant
Fellow middleweight Kevin Holland was quick to take to social media to troll Paulo Costa for undergoing the surgery.
"Wtf. What in the world is going on here. He blocked me or i would tag him," Kevin Holland wrote.
Derek Brunson wasn't far behind either.
A fan on Twitter suggested that Paulo Costa used the pay dispute as an excuse to get out of the fight against Jared Cannonier. In reality, he wanted time off to recover from the hair transplant procedure, which ideally takes six to twelve months to heal properly, the fan claimed.
Some fans on the internet made fun of the fact that the doctors performing the hair transplant surgery on Paulo Costa themselves had questionable hairlines, which is why no one should be trusting them with their balding heads either.
There were jokes about Paulo Costa taking time off in his prime for hair transplant surgery as well when he should have focused more on staying active.
A mixed martial arts page named 'MMA GODS' put up a funny poll on Twitter, asking fans to vote for the new look they want Paulo Costa to sport after his hair transplantation.
Some fans did not shy away from commenting that the stress from losing the title fight to Israel Adesanya had caused Costa to lose his hair.
There was even a tweet that suggested Paulo Costa was aiming to look like Game of Thrones and Aquaman actor Jason Momoa.
