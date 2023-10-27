"Made him swole af lmao" - Fans react to Hasbulla's role in UFC 5 game alongside Islam Makhachev

Well, the UFC didn't sign social media star Hasbulla Magomedov for nothing. The 3-foot-4"-inch superstar is in the new UFC 5 video game. In EA Sports' latest MMA simulation title, Magomedov can be seen walking beside lightweight champion Islam Makhachev during the latter's ring walk-cut scenes.

Magomedov maintains a close relationship with his countrymen, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Makhachev, and has featured in the lightweight champion's corner for many of his fights.

The social media star's inclusion in the game has left fight fans in splits, with many flooding the comments section.

Check out a few hilarious reactions below:

@jonesthesavage wrote:

"They made him swole af lmao."

@good_food_lover trolled an English soccer star at Magomedov's expense, saying:

"Looks like miniature Harry Maguire."

@symbolfor opined:

"He should be taking many more short steps. His stride length matches the coaches."

@austin_giu_3 hinted at a hilariously sinister opportunity this presents:

"If he’s in the game, modders will find him in the game files. be ready boys."

In a wishful comment, @leekoller wrote:

"They should make him a fighter and OP AF."

@drugsarebadmkayyy90 pointed out:

"He's just staring menacingly."

@chris2k1___ said:

"Need DLC, Hasbulla against Gollum or something."

@sebastiaan_.ig ranted:

"To bad I can't kick that little gimp."

@not0rious_dig enquired:

"[Are] they gonna have him flipping around like Yoda or something? Lol."

@manash.ghimire7 made fun of Magomedov's facial animations, saying:

"Bro looking like he poisoned the fighter and has hella money bet on the opponent. 💀"

@kha3imla gave a prediction, saying:

"The memes are gonna be wild.🤣🤣"

@bigsargeram stated:

"I swear I would punt him out of the arena if I could. 😂"

Image courtesy @memezar on Instagram

Abdu Rozik calls out Hasbulla

Hasbulla first came to the limelight after his MMAeaque face-off with Abdu Rozik, who also suffers from dwarfism, went viral on Tiktok.

Since both individuals are of similar stature, many expected them to fight each other eventually. However, such an event has yet to come to fruition.

During a recent interview with Fight Hub TV during Misfits Boxing - The PRIME Card, Rozik reignited his feud with the Russian, challenging him to a fight.

He said:

"[The most] expensive fight in the whole world [is] standing here. Me and him, me and Hasbulla... I'm always, always ready to fight. Hasbulla is s**t, he is scared. He is not coming to fight with me. Tell him, 'you don't have to be scared', come fight, I'm always ready."

Catch Abdu Rozik's comments below (2:02):