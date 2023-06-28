Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk: Who's the better fighter? Khabib Nurmagomedov’s coach weighs in

Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach recently weighed in on the potential bout between billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk and who would have the edge.

While speaking to Grosvenor Sport, Nurmagomedov's coach Javier Mendez spoke about the possibility of the fight taking place after UFC president Dana White revealed that both billionaires were serious about fighting each other. He mentioned that competition experience would be a factor and believes that the Facebook founder will have an advantage.

He said:

"The big advantage [Mark] Zuckerberg has over Elon [Musk] is that he's actively training and he's more of a dog right now because he entered a jiu-jitsu tournament, so that tells me a lot about him." [h/t Daily Star]

The AKA coach also brought up that Musk is essentially an unknown as it pertains to his fighting ability because he hasn't competed in a tournament like the Facebook founder has. He mentioned that despite the disparity in experience, he believes that fans shouldn't come to the conclusion that a win is a certainty, saying:

"All things considered, Zuckerberg is way ahead of Musk but you won't really know until you see what Musk possesses." [h/t Daily Star]

The potential bout between the billionaires has generated plenty of mainstream attention, so it will be interesting to see whether they agree to terms and actually go through with their fight.

Dana White says Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk would be an exhibition bout

Dana White recently added some clarity to the hypothetical Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk fight and the specifics surrounding the bout.

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the UFC president stated that there would need to be a lot of details regarding the contested weight and date for the fight but noted that it would be an exhibition. He mentioned that the reasoning for the bout being an exhibition is because he doesn't believe a commission would santion it, saying:

"We would have to figure out some weight stuff, you know, I don't know how the commissions are gonna look at this thing...Well, it would be an exhibition. The fight wouldn't be santioned by a commission, it will be an exhibition and there's just still a lot of things that you would need to work through to make this fight happen."

Steffan 🟩 @SteffanTV RT @StockMKTNewz : Dana White is speaking with Elon Musk today trying to set up the fight with Mark Zuckerberg RT @StockMKTNewz: Dana White is speaking with Elon Musk today trying to set up the fight with Mark Zuckerberg 👀 https://t.co/FTUswUNkId

Poll : 0 votes