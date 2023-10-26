“Martial arts ride or die” - Check out some incredible friendships forged in ONE Championship

ONE Championship is one of the most unique fight promotions today in the sense that it features not just MMA but also Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling in its events. This means that the martial arts promotion showcases a full spectrum of combat entertainment that satisfies every kind of fight fan.

Aside from this, ONE Championship also employs the largest roster of martial artists today, producing memorable fights that go down as some of the best in history. Some of the best bouts in ONE Championship created lasting friendships between the competitors.

ONE posted a video of some of the best friendships forged inside the Circle:

"No ordinary bond ❤️ Tag your martial arts ride or die 👇⁠"

In the video, we saw recently retired former ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee put the belt on the new divisional queen Stamp Fairtex. The two warriors had one of the most thrilling bouts in ONE Championship history at ONE X last year.

In the bout, Stamp nearly ended the night early with a perfectly placed body shot that had Lee crumbling and desperately trying to survive. Come round 2, 'Unstoppable' made a comeback for the ages and submitted the Thai star via a rear-naked choke.

Since then, they forged a deep friendship that has helped both athletes in their own journeys. Recently, at ONE Fight Night 14, Angela Lee announced her retirement from the sport to focus more on her more personal endeavors.

On the same night, her former foe and now close friend Stamp faced Ham Seo Hee for the throne she just vacated. In a poetic moment worthy of a Hollywood sports biopic, Stamp finished her opponent with a solid body shot - akin to how she almost finished Angela Lee a year prior.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available to watch back in its entirety for free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.